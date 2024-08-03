Paris Olympics: Angela Carini Says She Wants to ‘Apologize’ to Imane Khelif After Gender Controversy

Italian boxer, Angela Carini has expressed her wish to ‘apologize’ to Imane Khelif. The fiasco that went down at the boxing match between Khelif and Carini has the entire Olympics riled up. Just 46 seconds into the match, the Italian fighter went back to her corner and decided to pull out of the fight. While the entire arena was baffled at what exactly transpired in the middle, it was Carini’s statements that spread like raging fire.

Angela Carini mentioned that it was a punch from Khelif that felt abnormal for a woman to pack. The Italian said that she could have continued the bout if she wanted to, but Carini decided to prioritize her physical well-being for the longevity of her career. She also pointed out that growing up, she had boxed with several male boxers including her brother. This got things ugly and Imane Khelif was subjected to brutal criticism from all across the globe.

However, looking back on the matter, Carini stated that she would like to mend things with Imane Khelif and apologize for her statements. Speaking with Italian publishing house Gazetta delo Sport, Carini said, “All this controversy makes me sad… I'm sorry for my opponent, too. If the IOC said she can fight, I respect that decision… Actually, I want to apologise to her and everyone else. I was angry because my Olympics had gone up in smoke.”

Carini further expressed her wish to ‘embrace’ Imane Khelif if she met her in future. Well, despite Carini trying to throw in the white towel, the controversies are showing no signs of stopping. After the Italian boxer’s allegations, Khelif was found to have failed the eligibility criteria to participate in the women’s competition as per the International Boxing Association.

Soon renowned personalities like JK Rowling and Elon Musk lashed out at the IOC for allowing a boxer who failed a testosterone test. To counter the allegations, IOC came up with an official statement mentioning that Khelif was born a female. A spokesperson from the IOC, Mark Adams said, “The Algerian boxer was born female, was registered female, lived her life as a female, boxed as a female, has a female passport.”

Well, with the controversies taking a new turn every day, the situation is getting palpable. And as shots are being fired every day, it remains to be seen which way the debate takes a turn in the coming future.

