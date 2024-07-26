Paris Olympics Opening Ceremony in Jeopardy as French Rail Network Gets Hit by Arson Attack, Affecting 800,000 Travelers

The Paris Olympics opening ceremony is under threat following a series of arson attacks on France's TGV high-speed train network, disrupting travel for an estimated 800,000 passengers and raising security concerns across the country.

With only a few hours left until the opening ceremony, the coordinated sabotage struck the country's busiest rail lines, causing chaos and leaving thousands stranded at stations. The attacks targeted signaling installations along the lines connecting Paris with northern cities such as Lille, western Bordeaux, and eastern Strasbourg.

Arson attack derails Paris Olympic Opening Ceremony

France's state-owned railway operator, SNCF, reported that the fires were set off by explosive devices, severely impacting the Atlantic, Northern, and Eastern high-speed lines.

The disruption comes amidst a massive security operation ahead of the Paris Olympics, with tens of thousands of police and soldiers deployed to safeguard the capital for the sporting extravaganza.

The attacks have heightened security concerns, particularly with no immediate claim of responsibility. While initial suspicions fell on leftist militants or environmental activists, Prime Minister Gabriel Attal urged caution, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation.

As repairs are underway, the SNCF has urged all travelers to postpone their journeys, warning of severe disruptions to traffic until at least the end of the weekend. Thousands of rail staff have been mobilized to repair the damage caused by the attacks.

Arson attack affects travelers as well as players

French authorities have viewed the attacks as an attempt to destabilize the country, with Valerie Pecresse, president of the Paris region, condemning the coordinated strikes. Meanwhile, Paris 2024 organizers have been working closely with the SNCF to assess the situation, acknowledging the challenges the attacks pose for travelers heading to Paris from other areas of France.

The impact of the sabotage has also reached international teams, as some, like the U.S. basketball team, are based in Paris and would have traveled by train to the northern city of Lille for scheduled events.

The disruption to the rail network and the heightened security concerns have cast a shadow over the much-anticipated Paris Olympics opening ceremony. With more than 300,000 spectators expected to line the banks of the River Seine for the ceremony, the attacks have undoubtedly contributed to a sense of apprehension amidst the global audience eagerly awaiting the event.

At the Gare de L'Est, travelers like Xavier Hiegel expressed disbelief at the harm inflicted on the Olympics, emphasizing the positive impact of the event on employment and expressing the hope that those responsible will be held to account.

