Pat McAfee Announces Hiatus From WWE Commentary Amid Beginning Of Football Season

Ace WWE RAW color commentator Pat McAfee will be going on an extended break from his duties in WWE. First, he made the major announcement through his story on Instagram.

His prolonged departure was officially announced by the co-commentator Michael Cole on Monday Night RAW this week. He should be back at the commentary desk by January next year, when WWE will move to Netflix.

The 37-year-old first made the official announcement of his departure on Instagram, uploading a story writing, " Last Monday Night RAW Monday...woke up a bit emotional about it all." He further said in that story that it is awesome that football season is starting, but WWE is where he is supposed to be. He knows it, and he hopes that the WWE fans are aware of it.

On the episode of the flagship show this week, Michael Cole said,

" This is a sad night for me here on Monday Night RAW. This man in my right (Pat McAfee), one of my best friends on the entire planet, I mean that sincerely. We spent so much time together. But Pat is leaving us for the next couple of months because he heads off to football season."

Following the emotional announcement, WWE showed a clip of Pat McAfee's time on the broadcast team in the past few months.

He returned to the commentary team at Royal Rumble, making a surprise entry, only to be eliminated later intentionally. He was the voice behind numerous big matches and events, including WrestleMania 40.

Pat said on RAW regarding his departure, " This is a place where I feel like I'm at home and this is my family. I'm so lucky I get to do this. I will see you in a few months... This is a dream come true and it's all because of you ( Michael Cole) at the end of the day. Thank you to everybody. I have been emotional all day."

The college season is slated to begin next week. Pat hosts a show called College Gameday on ESPN. In addition to it, McAfee has the duty of covering NFL games in the coming season. Hence, he will not be available to do commentary for WWE in the upcoming few months until January.

Apart from WWE commentary, McAfee once wrestled at WrestleMania 38, beating Austin Theory. In addition, Pat had a decent career in football. In his heyday, he played in the NFL, representing the Indianapolis Colts.