Pat McAfee Gets Involved in Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce Relationship; Comes Up With Great Proposal Idea for NFL Star

Taylor Swift cheered for Travis Kelce at the Chiefs Super Bowl ring ceremony from Liverpool. Pat McAfee is impressed by the pop icon’s way of showing love to her boyfriend. He has a brilliant proposal idea for the NFL star.

McAfee asked Kelce to send a ring to Liverpool for Swift’s commitment. He discussed the Chiefs’ event on the Pat McAfee Show. He feels that the pop icon is genuinely interested in football. He suggested that the Chiefs should reward the Cruel Summer singer.

Pat McAfee on Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s

Pat McAfee jokingly congratulated her on her first Super Bowl. McAfee said the Chiefs should have delivered a ring to Liverpool for Swift. He admired the aura the TTPD singer has brought to the entire thing. He believes that the love between Kelce and Swift is real and pure.

Swift’s dedication to the Chiefs’ TE’s game shows she is fully invested in it. McAfee concluded that it was pure love. Taylor Swift stayed late to attend the Chiefs’ SB LVIII ring ceremony. Despite the five-hour time difference, she joined in for Kelce’s big moment.

NFL was accused of bending the Chiefs’ schedule for Swift’s convenience. Although the league denied the claim, McAfee thinks it’s a great decision. He believes that more songs around the Swift-Kelce relationship are needed to heal the world.

McAfee said that two greats being in love is a gorgeous thing. He acknowledged there’d be haters, but love should always win. He congratulated the Chiefs, Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift, and the world for the love affair.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s breakup rumors

Travis Kelce recently partnered with gymnast Olivia Dunee for a commercial. The flirty collaboration sparked rumors about Swift and Kelce’s breakup. Some fans even believe that the relationship was a PR stunt and it’s coming to an end.

However, Swift’s walking the extra mile for the top-paid TE has changed many minds. Their close ones believe the couple knows they are the one for each other. An engagement announcement can come sooner than expected.