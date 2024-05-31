Pat McAfee Jokingly Blames ‘Effects From Covid Toe’ for Aaron Rodgers Limping During Jets Practice

A video has been circulating online in which Aaron Rodgers, who is coming off a season-ending injury, was seen limping during the New York Jets practice session.

The Super Bowl champion was also captured getting the treatment done on his feet, which led everyone to wonder if it was something because of his Achilles tear last year. Meanwhile, Pat McAfee has a hilarious reason to blame it.

Pat McAfee jokingly blames ‘Effects from Covid toe’ After Aaron Rodgers was seen limping in Jets' practice

On his show on Thursday, ESPN's Pat McAfee hilariously revealed the cause of Aaron Rodgers limping during the practice session. While speaking to Mike Greenberg, the American sports analyst first made sure that the fans knew it wasn't the “Achilles again.”

The 37-year-old continued, “It was blister prevention and potential lingering effects from COVID toe, do not know if this is lingering effects; that is from an anonymous source.”

McAfee jokingly referred to Rodgers' saying dating back to 2021, when the quarterback appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and said that he "felt good in just a few days." He further said that the 40-year-old did not "have any lingering effects other than Covid toe."

Aaron Rodgers was dealing with blisters

To those who were worried again about the quarterback's fitness as he enters his 20th NFL season after being sidelined in the previous one, as per ESPN's McAfee, Rodgers was just dealing with the blisters.

The player spent 18 long seasons with the Green Bay Packers before he moved to the Jets last year in the offseason. Rodgers, who was drafted by the Packers in the 2015 NFL Draft, suffered a torn left Achilles tendon, which limited his season with his new franchise.

Meanwhile, fans are curious as the Super Bowl MVP kick starts his NFL season as the Jets play Monday Night Football in San Francisco against the 49ers. He has participated in some OTAs with the franchise, and there have been no major concerns so far.

It is to be seen what Rodgers brings to the table when the upcoming season starts, while fans await a healthy comeback for the veteran QB.

