Pat McAfee Reveals If Wyatt Sick6 Faction Made Appearance On His Show

Pat McAfee was seemingly considered the next victim of Uncle Howdy’s Wyatt Sick6, after Chad Gable. On June 20, McAfee was recording his regular show on ESPN when there was an unusual activity, and the lights suddenly went off. The show ended abruptly.

On the internet, the theory that floated was that the Wyatt Sick6 faction had made McAfee their next victim. However, 24 hours later, McAfee has now opened up about the whole episode and revealed what actually happened.

What did Pat McAfee say?

Taking to his X account, McAfee wrote that he, like the rest of the boys, saw the assumptions of the Wyatt Sick6 being the culprits behind the sudden power-off and thought they might be "dead.”.

He wrote, “At the end of yesterday’s show, a startling and eery power outage took place in our ThunderDOME.. It shut down our program abruptly and left A LOT of folks worried and confused..I, just like the rest of the boys, saw the assumptions of the Wyatt Sick6 being the culprits.. and that we might be dead.”

He continued that they would address those rumors later, but he didn’t think anybody would ever understand without actually seeing what happened.

The footage showed a drone floating in the Thunderdome, saying, “I’ve been sent here to end your show.” The drone threatened to emit electromagnetic pulses. Then Jack Carr, who was present there, took out his gun and brought the drone down, as everybody else cheered him.



Wyatt Sick6 drops a two-word message for Pat McAfee

The Wyatt Sick6 group is yet to make an appearance on Pat’s show. But they did drop another message for McAfee during his show on Friday. On Friday, the show ended with a cryptic message from an anonymous source, “You Lied.”

We don’t know if the group is targeting McAfee for lying about their earlier appearance or for something else. What’s clearly evident is the fact that Pat McAfee is not in the good books of the Wyatt Faction. Sooner or later, he might have to pay the price of it.

