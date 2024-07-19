Pat Riley Can Make Trade Move for Kevin Durant, Believes NBA Insider: DETAILS Inside

The Miami Heat haven't upgraded their roster in the offseason after missing out on the playoffs the previous season. Nevertheless, an insider discussed what he believed could be a major splash. It will be difficult for the Heat to return to the NBA Finals in their current configuration going forward.

While teams like the Philadelphia 76ers and New York Knicks have made significant improvements, the Boston Celtics have kept their core. Miami, on the other hand, is on track to having a nearly identical roster from the previous season. Insider Dan Le Batard discussed his thoughts on how he thinks things could work out for the Miami Heat during his talk show. He believes that Pat Riley will attempt to win now and pursue Kevin Durant once more because of his advanced age.

What did Dan Le Batard say?

Le Batard said, "At his age approaching 80, he's not going to wait around for another young team to ferment. I have assumed that the next play is going to be an assortment of pieces that gets Jimmy Butler for one year, and then he's gonna try and get Durant again."

Remember that the last time the former MVP was moved, the Heat were tied to him. When he asked the Brooklyn Nets for a trade, Miami was one of his top destinations. Nevertheless, the superstar forward hasn't shown that the Phoenix Suns are interested in trading him.

Miami Heat tried to acquire Bulls star this season

Although the Miami Heat haven't yet made any noteworthy offseason acquisitions, they haven't given it up. An insider revealed last week how they were pursuing a multi-time All-Star who was available.



DeMar DeRozan was one of the famous players who became unrestricted free agents this summer. He was eventually acquired by the Sacramento Kings in a sign-and-trade with the Chicago Bulls after failing to secure a deal during the initial frenzy. As Bobby Marks said on "NBA Today," the Miami Heat would have preferred to acquire DeRozan this summer.

What did Marks say?

Marks said, "They would have loved to get DeMar DeRozan. They tried as heck to get DeMar DeRozan. Nobody wanted Duncan Robinson, no offense. They had one first-round pick to trade."

The Heat are forced to run it back after missing and swinging this offseason. Now, all they can do is hope that Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, and Jimmy Butler will be enough to try and compete with the best teams in the East.

