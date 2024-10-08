Pat Riley Honored by Miami Heat: Everything You Need to Know

The Miami Heat on Monday announced their plans to honor Pat Riley in a big way. The Heat are honoring Riley by renaming their court "Pat Riley Court at Kaseya Center" going forward. On Monday, the Heat posted a video to social media featuring Riley and team owner Micky Arison receiving the news.

“Are you kidding me?” Riley says in response to Arison telling him about the honor. “That wasn’t the goal, but I appreciate it.”

Riley receives the honor just as he starts his 30th season as a member of the Heat. In 1995, Riley, then 79 years old, was named team president. In addition, he led the group in coaching from 1995 to 2003 and again from 2005 to 2008.

The Heat have advanced to the finals four times and won three championships since Riley assumed the role of team president. Since 1995, they have only missed the playoffs six times. Riley has participated in nine championships overall, whether as a player, executive, head coach, or assistant coach. All but seven of the former expansion team's seasons have he been a member of the Heat.

He joined the Miami Heat in 1995 and has been the team president ever since. He also led the team as head coach from 1995 to 2003 and from 2005 to 2008. Riley is known as "The Godfather" and is considered one of the greatest NBA coaches and executives of all time. As a head coach, he has five NBA championships to his credit: four with the Los Angeles Lakers during the 1980s Showtime era, and one with the Heat in 2006.

During his career as a player (1972), assistant coach (1980), head coach (1982, 1985, 1987, 1988, 2006), and executive (2012, 2013), Riley is a nine-time NBA champion. As a player, coach, or executive, Riley participated in 25% of all NBA Finals from the beginning of his NBA career through 2023.

