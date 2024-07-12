Patrick And Brittany Mahomes Gear Up For Baby No. 3; Couple Confirms Pregnancy With Adorable Update: ‘Round Three, Here We Come’

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes recently announced they are expecting another child, following the births of Sterling in February 2021 and Patrick "Bronze" Mahomes III in November 2022.

The couple took to their Instagram account on Friday morning sharing a video of them with their kids, who were holding the ultrasound photographs. Let's uncover the entire story!

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes share pregnancy news

Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany Mahomes recently shared a joint Instagram reel and captioned it as “Round three, here we come,” adding a heart emoji to the post.

In the video, the family of four was seen sharing a nice time together while Bruno Mars' song "Count On Me” playing in the background. The kids were holding the ultrasound photos and playing alongside the couple. Additionally, they celebrated the time by dancing together and posing for their upcoming happiness.

The couple, however, did not confirm the gender of the baby. Nor did they share when the baby was coming. Right after the post went viral, congratulations and wishes from fans and fellow players started flooding in the comment section.

It is important to note that Brittany and the American football quarterback tied the knot in March 2022 after dating each other for over a decade.

Advertisement

Also Read: Brittany Mahomes Cuts Patrick Mahomes Hair; Flaunts Before and After PIC on Social Media

Patrick Mahomes wins the Best Male Athlete award

Patrick Mahomes recently won the Best Male Athlete award at the 2024 ESPYs for the second year in a row. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback defeated Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, golfer Scottie Scheffler, and Connor McDavid of the Edmonton Oilers, among others in the race to win the title.

However, the three-time Super Bowl MVP was not present to bag the award. Hence, his coach Andy Reid accepted the reward and also applauded the player for all the achievements he has secured with the squad.

Notably, Mahomes had an impressive performance lately, leading the franchise to make Super Bowl appearances consecutively.

The 28-year-old was also awarded with the Best NFL Player award at the ESPY. His family later went on to express pride on social media accounts, sharing congratulatory messages.

Advertisement

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Lands In Trouble Again With Cops Months After DWI Arrest