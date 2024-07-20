Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Play Cute Tic-Tac-Toe Game to Reveal Sex of Their Baby No.3

Last week, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared that they will become parents again. The couple found a wholesome way to reveal the sex of their third child. Their gender reveal included a giant tic-tac-toe game in a cute setting.

The Chiefs quarterback went on a four-week vacation to Europe with his family and kids. Upon his return, the Mahomes couple announced the good news on their social media handles. A few days later, they addressed the speculations about their third baby’s sex.

What is the gender of Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ third baby?

Brittany Mahomes gave a massive update about her pregnancy on Friday, July 19. She posted a clip for the sex reveal of her third child. The video begins with an empty tic-tac-toe game with blue and pink balloons on each side near a swimming pool. “Lil bro or lil sis,” the game board read.

Patrick Mahomes appears in the clip holding hands with his 3-year-old daughter, Sterling. Alongside them, Brittany Mahomes walks in with her 1-year-old son, Bronze. Patrick leads Sterling to the tic-tac-toe board, where she flips the cards one by one. Bronze held a ‘Big Brother’ flag, while Sterling had one saying ‘Big sister’.

As Sterling flipped the top right tile, Pink smoke, and confetti filled the setting. Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ third baby will be a girl. The couple celebrated the moment with their kids before kissing each other. They posed for some pictures before the kids started playing with blue and pink balloons.

“Baby Mahomes #3 is a…” Brittany wrote in the caption. The 3x Super Bowl champion showered love on her wife by commenting three hearts on the reel. Some fans jokingly suggested the couple name their third child Gold.

Brittany’s baby bump was quite visible in her grey and white maxi dress. The NFL quarterback wore an all-white outfit for the gender reveal. Sterling looked lovely in a pink dress, and Bronze replicated his father except for blue shorts.

Taylor Swift congratulates Patrick and Brittany Mahomes for their third baby

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes shared a joint post earlier this month featuring ultrasound pictures of their third child. “Round three, here we come,” Brittany captioned the video. Pop icon Taylor Swift joined multiple other celebrities in congratulating Patrick and Brittany Mahomes . She liked the reel, which showed her love for the Mahomes family.

The Kelce brothers posted warm wishes for Mahomes and his family via the New Heights show’s Instagram handle. The Chiefs’ owner’s wife and daughter also congratulated their star QB’s family. Brittany modelled for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit collection. They commented that they were excited for the family.