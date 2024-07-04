The Mahomes family is recently seen enjoying their European vacation, which had led many fans to speculate they might attend Taylor Swift’s Era Tour concert in Amsterdam.

However, it has come to light that NFL quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife Brittany have decided to choose the roar of Formula 1 engines over Taylor Swift's chart-topping melodies.

The Kansas City star QB confirms that the power couple, along with their children, are set to attend the prestigious F1 British Grand Prix at Silverstone on July 7, bypassing Swift's Amsterdam concerts.

Patrick Mahomes and family’s European adventure continues

On the Riggle’s Pick podcast, Patrick Mahomes shares his vacation plans with the host; "I'm kind of getting a free three weeks to go over to Europe. We're going to bounce around...I'm gonna go to Wimbledon, and I'm gonna go to the British Grand Prix."

Hence, from the pretty scenery of Switzerland where Birtanny took to social media bidding farewell to the country, captioning “St. Moritz, Switzerland you were beautiful” with a photo petting a cow, the Mahomes family moves to the next leg of their three-week European Tour.

Their children Sterling Sky and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III are seen enjoying the alpine scenery. One photo shows their son relaxing in a tan chair, while another captures their daughter delightfully blowing on a dandelion.

Patrick Mahomes' Stake in F1

It recently became public knowledge that the starting quarterback along with his teammate, Travis Kelce, is part of an investment group that acquired a 24% stake in the Alpine F1 team for $220 million last year.

Thus, Mahomes attending the F1 Grand Prix at Silverstone is not just out of love for the sport as a fan but its reason is much more than that.

The timing of Mahomes' visit coincides with Alpine's recent appointment of Flavio Briatore as a special advisor.

Briatore, known for his ambitious vision, has set high expectations for the team. "In 2026, I will win races, Alpine will be on the podium then," Briatore boldly stated, potentially promising a significant return on Mahomes' investment.

The 75th anniversary of the British Grand Prix is surely going to be a celebrity magnet. It is speculated that Mahomes will join a host of stars from the sports and entertainment world at the iconic track.

The event is said to feature British drivers Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Lando Norris competing on home soil, adding to the excitement.

Patrick Mahomes balancing sports and family

This European adventure showcases Mahomes' ability to balance his professional interests with family time. "It's going to be really cool to experience some of those things and get to see a whole another side of the world," Mahomes expressed.

While fans speculated about a possible appearance at Taylor Swift's Amsterdam concerts, it seems that the Mahomes family has chosen a different tune.

As the Mahomes family enjoys their European escapade, the 2024 NFL season looms on the horizon. The Kansas City Chiefs are set to kick off the season against the Baltimore Ravens in September.

This vacation serves as a perfect family getaway before Patrick returns to the gridiron, defending the Chiefs' championship title while aiming for the three-peat title.