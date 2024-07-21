Patrick And Brittany Mahomes’ Unborn Baby Daughter Already Has Excellent Name From NFL Fans: ‘Sterling…Bronze…Goldie?’

Patrick Mahomes and his pregnant wife, Brittany Mahomes, are expecting a new family member. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback and his wife revealed, sharing an Instagram reel, that they are having a daughter.

On July 19, the couple posted an Instagram video of their daughter Sterling Skye, three, and son Patrick "Bronze," 19 months, enjoying a game of enormous Tic Tac Toe during a sex reveal party. A sign above the game board read: "Little sis or little bro? Flip to know."



As their children uncovered each tile, it became clear that pink—symbolizing a baby sister—was the final victor.

Patrick and Brittany's friends and family were overjoyed, with the NFL star's brother Jackson Mahomes commenting, "So exciting!!!"

The gender reveal announcement came only a week after the pair, who met in high school and married in 2022, revealed Brittany was pregnant.

Fans have many names for Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes's unborn girl

Many NFL fans on Brittany’s comment section came together and started suggesting names for their unborn daughter.

One fan suggested a name, Goldie. The fan wrote, “Goldie Mahomes comin’ in hoooootttttt”

Another fan had the same name suggestion as she wrote, “Congrats! Another team member for your all star lineup. You know “Goldie” (as in the iconic Hawn) is such a precious (metal) name…but Ruthenium is kinda giving old world vibes.”

Another NFL fan wrote, “Sterling…Bronze…Goldie? Golden?”

Advertisement

Another fan “bet” that “Goldie” would be the name of the unborn child. The fan wrote, “Goldie! is my bet for name.”

This fan also wants the child's name to be Goldie, too, very “badly.” The fan wrote, “Steele, Silver, Sterling, Bronze and Goldie!”

Both have been couples since their high school

Patrick and Brittany's love story began in high school. While attending Whitehouse High School in Texas, the NFL quarterback and the soccer player became friends because of their shared love of athletics.

Although Brittany was a junior and Patrick was a sophomore, passion blossomed between them. They began dating and maintained their relationship through the conclusion of their high school years and into college.

The now-retired soccer athlete welcomed her first child with Patrick in 2021, a year before they married in Maui, Hawaii. Baby Patrick was born shortly after their wedding.

Patrick and Brittany spent time in London watching Wimbledon on day five before joining the Chiefs training camp.

Advertisement

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have been labeled NFL royalty for their epic love story that spans over ten years.

Mahomes, probably the finest quarterback in the National Football League, has guided the Chiefs to three Super Bowl triumphs in the last five seasons.

Their most recent championship came in February when the team defeated the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Also Read: Patrick and Brittany Mahomes Play Cute Tic-Tac-Toe Game to Reveal Sex of Their Baby No.3