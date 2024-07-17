Patrick Beverley Confirms He Is Leaving NBA to Sign With Hapoel Tel Aviv in Israeli Basketball League

Patrick Beverley is making a move overseas. Having not secured a new NBA contract during free agency, the veteran guard is leaving the league for his next opportunity.

Previous reports indicated that Tel Aviv BC, was quite interested in Patrick Beverley . After giving hints to fans that he was deciding between an NBA deal and playing abroad, Beverley has finally made his choice.

At 36, he is signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League. He confirmed the same on his Pat Bev Pod social media feed. (The podcast’s latest episode, posted on June 26, has yet to be updated.)

Patrick Beverley is choosing Tel Aviv BC over the NBA

"They gave me everything I asked for," Beverley stated in his podcast. "I couldn’t refuse."

The terms of the contract haven’t been disclosed yet. According to the @PatBevPod account on X, Beverley was choosing between an NBA veteran minimum deal and a "historic" contract in Europe. (Some on social media have noted that Israel is not in Europe.)

For a 12-year NBA veteran like Beverley, the veteran minimum would be $3.3 million, roughly what he earned last season. Therefore, it's likely he was offered more money to play in Israel, potentially for multiple years.

What was Patrick Beverley's last NBA contract?

Is this Beverley's first time taking his talents abroad? The answer is no. With a fresh start in Ukraine, Beverley has dabbled in basketball in Greece as well. He also spent two seasons in Russia before signing with the Houston Rockets.

Before the 2023–24 season, Beverley signed a one-year, $3.1 million contract with the Philadelphia 76ers, according to Sportrac. He played 47 games for the Sixers, averaging 6.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 3.1 assists per game. On February 8, 2024, before the trade deadline, he was traded to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne and a 2027 second-round pick.

Beverley played 26 games for the Bucks, starting in 8, and became a key player during the team's postseason push.

Having played for six teams in the last four seasons and seven overall, Beverley’s defensive reputation remains strong, though his performance has declined. Known as a vocal leader, he contributes in short bursts.

Beverley was suspended for four games by the NBA for "forcefully throwing a basketball multiple times at spectators" during the Bucks' season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers in Game 6 of the first round. Also for an inappropriate interaction with a reporter during media availability after the game. NBA reporter Marc Stein noted that Beverley's suspension would carry over to his new team if he returned to the NBA.

