Patrick Beverley Reacts to Donald Trump’s Shooting Incident on His Podcast: ‘They Tryna Take Homie Out’

Trigger Warning: The following article contains references to gun violence and death

One of the NBA's most popular role players, Pat Beverley, hosts the Pat Bev Podcast where he is known for his authentic and unfiltered voice. In a recent episode, Beverley discussed what he felt about former President Donald Trump being shot and surviving.

Beverley described the whole thing as something crazy that happened in the past week in the US and expressed his prayers for the future of America.

Pat Bev Podcast on Trump incident

On a recent episode of the Pat Bev Podcast, Patrick Beverley expressed his concern for the future of America, calling it "something crazy that happened in the US" and mentioned that he prays for the country's future.

Beverley explained to his co-host how he found out about the incident. He has been watching the TV show House of Cards for the past month and a half, and while watching the show last week, his wife told him, "Babe, the president just got shot."

Beverley, initially shocked, logged into Twitter to confirm the news. He then shared stories about friends from his neighborhood, who were also taken aback by the incident.

In Beverley's neighborhood, it's common for people to "throw a five," which is something Trump did after being shot in the ear. One of Beverley's friends called him and said, “Ay bro, you see Trump just throw up the fin..!?”, meaning, he asked Beverley if he saw Trump throwing a fist pump in air after getting shot. This funny reaction of Beverley's friend left co-host Rone in stitches.

Advertisement

Beverley himself thought that, "This motherf**ker Trump is tough, he's tough." One of Beverley’s other friends, who had also been shot before, never voted in his life, but now he felt a connection with Trump and expressed his intent to vote for him in November.

Beverley also shared that he initially had a lot of concern for the crowd at the scene, hoping that no one else was hurt. Unfortunately, he soon learned that a 50-year-old firefighter was fatally shot dead, and another person was injured. Beverley extended his condolences, saying, "Prayers up for that family… rest in heaven, man… for real," acknowledging the sacrifice made. Beverley concluded by saying, “Prayers up for America… crazy times.”

Pat Beverley's move to Hapoel Tel Aviv

In other news, Patrick Beverley is joining Hapoel Tel Aviv , likely signaling the end of his NBA career. “They gave me everything I asked for… I couldn't refuse,” Beverley said, according to the Pat Bev Pod page.

Advertisement

Shortly after, the Israeli club confirmed the news. Hapoel Tel Aviv officially announced that Beverley signed a two-year deal with the team. He joins a strong roster that includes Johnathan Motley, Ish Wainright, Ben Bentil, Joe Ragland, and Marcus Foster.