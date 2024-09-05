Patrick Beverley Says He 'Knows how LeBron James feels' After Being Treated Like A Superstar in Israel; ‘It’s Been a Vibe’

There is nothing like feeling the stardom you always wanted. That feeling is surreal. Patrick Beverley is experiencing the same these days. Since the NBA star signed with HAPOEL TEL AVIV this summer, he has been on cloud nine.

He always wanted to touch LeBron James' popularity and respect at home, but that never happened. However, after signing with the Israeli professional basketball club HAPOEL Tel Aviv, Beverley is getting a lot of fame.

While speaking at Pat Bev Pod podcast on Wednesday morning, Beverly said he can now attest to how good LeBron James must feel when he gets the attention after being hailed as the most significant NBA player in the current era.

Beverly says the players and the coaches he plays against want pictures with him after the match. He said that even the fans who cheer against him later turn out for pictures with him after the game.

"I know how LeBron feels. I leave games and the guys that I play against want pictures and the coaches that I play against want pictures. The fans that I go against that boo me, I leave and it's 30 kids outside and they all want pictures. That's every country we go to,” he said.

He stated that although he feels appreciated, seeing this gesture by opposition players and coaches has been a vibe for him. "What I'm doing is appreciated but to have kids and other players and coaches from competing teams to be like, 'Hey Pat, I'm sorry bro but I need this f***ing pic.' Say less, it's been a vibe. I know how LeBron feels now, seriously,”

Advertisement

He said that this is the kind of fame he is getting all across Israel and not just limited to one or two cities. Beverly's move to an Israeli club turned out to be a good one, as the NBA star wasn’t making it big enough in the NBA.

He averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists last season for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks. Beverly has been on six different teams since 2021, which made it clear to him that his value in the NBA has declined considerably from when he was considered a part of the Clippers' core a few years back.

He is currently a teammate of two former NBA players in Israel, Ish Wainright and ex-Clippers teammate Jonathan Motley. As far as his move to Israel is considered amid this uncertain condition, where the country is at war with Palestine, Beverly said that even he knows the safety concerns. However, since most of his games are in Bulgaria, there isn’t anything to worry about. He said he did his homework, and there was no cause for such concern.