Patrick Beverley Thinks Rui Hachimura Should Think of Himself as Lakers’ ‘Second Option’ While Approaching Games

During a recent episode of The Pat Bev Podcast, former NBA star Patrick Beverley made headlines with his candid remarks about Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura. Beverley's comments focused on the expectations tied to Hachimura's lucrative contract and the need for him to elevate his performance to match his salary.

Having re-signed with the Lakers on a three-year, $51 million deal last season, Rui Hachimura was expected to be a key contributor to the team, showcasing his athleticism and talent on the court. However, his performance fell short of these expectations, leading to criticism from fans and analysts alike.

Beverley didn't hold back his thoughts, asserting that Hachimura should view himself as the team's second option behind stars like Anthony Davis and LeBron James. Emphasizing the need for a change in mindset, Beverley highlighted the importance of Hachimura stepping up his game and taking on a more significant role within the team's offense.

“Rui is a good basketball player. But he’s not the X-factor to me. He should be the X-factor because he gets paid as the X-factor, he needs to do more. He has to come in like, ‘I’m the second option. His mindset needs to be like, ‘It’s AD here, it’s LeBron here, it’s Austin Reaves here, it’s D. Lo here. But AD getting it, I’m the second option,” Bev said.

The former NBA player's remarks sparked a lively debate among basketball enthusiasts on social media, with some supporting Beverley's stance, while others questioned his credibility to offer advice to Hachimura given his own career trajectory. Regardless of differing opinions, the discussion might put pressure on Hachimura to deliver and justify his contract.

In a subsequent podcast episode, Beverley also drew a comparison between Hachimura and former Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma, highlighting Kuzma's impact during the team's successful run in the 2020 NBA Bubble. By referencing Kuzma's willingness to take tough shots and play with confidence, Beverley sought to motivate Hachimura to adopt a similar assertive approach on the court.

As Hachimura looks to bounce back from a season where he averaged 13.6 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.2 assists, Beverley's advice serves as a call to action for the talented forward to embrace a more assertive and impactful role within the Lakers' lineup. How Hachimura responds to this challenge and elevates his game remains to be seen, but the spotlight is now on him to prove his worth and live up to the expectations set for him.

