Patrick Beverley to Leave NBA for Historic Overseas Deal from Hapoel Tel Aviv Amid Free Agency Offers; Report

Johnathan Motley, Ben Bentil, Joe Ragland, Ish Wainright, and now Patrick Beverley?

Greek journalist Thanos Tsibos reports that Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv is very interested in signing the 36-year-old NBA veteran and former Olympiacos player.

Considering that coach Stefanos Dedas is leading the Tel Aviv club and previously worked with Beverley at Spartak St. Petersburg during the 2011-12 season, it's logical that the 2012 EuroCup MVP might move to Hapoel.

Patrick Beverley is weighing his options; might take his talents to Europe in 2024-25

The 12-year veteran announced on his podcast's X account that he is considering a historic contract offer in Europe. He said he is weighing his options between an overseas deal or a veteran's minimum contract in the NBA.

Beverley spent the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks, averaging 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 73 games. He has played with five different teams since 2021 and has not signed a multi-year contract since 2019.

The veteran's minimum for Beverley would be $3.3 million, per Spotrac because he has over 10 years of service time. He remains a valuable addition for defense and about 20 minutes per game but could find a bigger role and more stability in a foreign league.

Greek journalist Thanos Tsibos said that Hapoel Shlomo Tel Aviv of the Israeli Premier League is seriously interested in Beverley.

Beverley has also played abroad in Ukraine and Greece, so he might consider returning to one of those leagues.

Patrick Beverley's time in the NBA

Patrick Beverley has had an impressive career, ranking 13th in career minutes played among his 2009 draft class. This is notable for a second-round pick who didn't debut in the NBA until the 2012-13 season after playing overseas.

Last summer, Patrick Beverley became a free agent after playing for the Los Angeles Lakers and the Chicago Bulls. He was a key signing for the Philadelphia 76ers, who wanted to add experienced veterans to their bench.

Beverley played in 47 games for the Sixers, mostly coming off the bench and averaging 20 minutes. During that time, he scored six points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field.