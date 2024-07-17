Patrick Beverley's New Contract Details Revealed as Former Bucks Leaves NBA to Sign With Hapoel Tel Aviv

Patrick Beverley, an NBA veteran guard, announced on social media Tuesday afternoon that he is signing with Hapoel Tel Aviv BC of the Israeli Basketball Premier League.

Having just turned 36, Beverley shared on his X account that he was deciding between a veteran minimum NBA contract and an overseas deal. He started his professional basketball career in Greece and Russia before playing 12 years in the NBA.

Patrick Beverley's new contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv

Sportando reports that Beverley's "historic" contract with Hapoel Tel Aviv is set to start at $2 million for the upcoming season.

Beverley had been considering whether to sign a veteran minimum contract in the NBA or try his luck overseas. With a contract starting at $2 million, Beverley's decision became straightforward.

Having just turned 36, Beverley began the 2023-24 season with the Philadelphia 76ers before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks at the deadline in February, where he reunited with his former head coach, Doc Rivers.

During his time with the Bucks, Beverley averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 41.7% from the field. He had ample opportunity to shine with Milwaukee, especially as the team struggled with injuries heading into the playoffs.

Beverley’s journey was a season of trades, playoffs, and struggles

Beverley began the 2023-24 season in Philadelphia and was traded to Milwaukee in February to reunite with coach Doc Rivers. He played 73 games last season, averaging 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.9 assists with a shooting percentage of 41.7% (33.7% from three-point range).

Due to injuries, Milwaukee relied on Beverley to start all six of their playoff games, but the Bucks were eliminated in the first round by the Indiana Pacers.

If Beverley returns to the league, he will face a four-game suspension for repeatedly throwing the ball at Pacers fans during Game 6 of the first-round series. Since the start of the 2021-22 season, Beverley has played for five different teams and hasn't signed a multiyear deal since 2019.

