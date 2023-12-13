Patrick Beverly reacts to Kevin Hart kicking him out from ESPN show for asking awkward Josh Giddey question

Kevin Hart hosted an ESPN show during which Patrick Beverly posed an awkward question about Josh Giddey, triggering an uneasy interchange.

Beverly inquired, "What are your thoughts on the Josh Giddey situation?". The question discomforted Hart and his other guests, prompting Hart to sidestep it by responding more diplomatically.

On Saturday, "NBA Unplugged with Kevin Hart" made its debut as an alternative broadcast of the In-Season Tournament Final, which aired on ESPN2.

Among the seven projected Omaha Productions shows on ESPN, it featured the comedian and the Plastic Cup Boyz, a group made up of Will Horton, Joey Wells, and Na'im Lynn.

Beverley, a player for the Philadelphia 76ers, joined the discussion during the fourth quarter. He swiftly drew attention by mentioning Giddey, followed by some profanities and actions that got him expelled from the show.

The 35-year-old guard posted a clip displaying his reaction to his dismissal as a teaser for the forthcoming episode of his podcast.

"Broom sticked me," wrote Beverley.

Beverley brought to light the issue of Josh Giddey, who is currently under accusations of having a relationship with an underage individual.

Advertisement

"I'm a father to a daughter, and I pride myself on being a dedicated dad to girls," stated Beverley. "What are your perceptions of the Josh Giddey scenario?"

Responses to Beverley's question from the Plastic Cup Boyz were one of apprehension and disarray.

Hart sought to evade the question initially, eventually clarifying that he would provide an answer privately since this is a professional broadcast, not a personal engagement.

ALSO READ: Why did Nikola Jokić get ejected from the Nuggets vs. Bulls game? Find out what he said

Josh Giddey under investigation: NBA's approach and ongoing developments

The NBA and Newport Beach, California, police are presently probing an alleged inappropriate relationship with a minor involving Josh Giddey.

Regardless of these accusations, he has yet to face any disciplinary consequences and persists in being active with the team.

Currently, the investigation remains open, with Giddey still safe from any charges. NBA Commissioner Adam Silver conveyed that an allegation alone will not result in player suspension, especially when a criminal investigation is in progress.

Despite the controversy, Giddey, a distinguished No. 6 overall pick from the 2021 NBA Draft, continues to be a crucial asset for the Thunder, even though his performance slightly drops from last season.

The matter is ongoing and a definitive timeframe for announcing further developments remains unscheduled.

ALSO READ: LeBron James called out by NBA fans for disrespecting the National Anthem: ‘If it was China he would stand’