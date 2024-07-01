Patrick Kane Contract: All About NHL Star’s Red Wings 1-Year Contract Extension

Patrick Kane has recently re-signed a one-year extension deal with the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. The American professional ice hockey right-winger has been playing for the squad since last November after becoming a free agent. He has now extended his contract with them for another year.

Thus, fans must be eager to learn, how much the team has offered the NHL star for staying by their side. We will uncover the entire information about the contract details right here.

A closer look into Patrick Kane’s recent contract with the Red Wings

According to ESPN's source, Patrick Kane’s contract has a base salary of $4 million. Not only that, there will be an additional $2.5 million offered to him as a part of bonuses in addition to a full no-trade clause.

In short, Kane can earn up to $6.5 million for a single season this year. This deal is nearly 2.5 times the amount he was offered in November 2023, when the 35-year-old received a $2.75 million offer from the franchise.

The hike is fairly decent, considering that the player had scored 20 goals and earned 47 points in 50 games for the Red Wings, who came within a tiebreaker of making the playoffs and were able to finish as a top-10 scoring team in the league last season.

As for the bonus, the structure is as follows, (via The Athletic):

• $1.5 million for 10 games played.

• $250,000 for 60 games played.

• $500,000 if the Red Wings qualify for the playoffs.

• $250,000 if Kane has 60 regular-season points and the Red Wings qualify for the playoffs.

It is also important to note that when Kane will be paid these incentives also depend upon whether the Red Wings have enough cap space. If the team doesn't have a sufficient cap, the bonus will be applied to the next season i.e.; 2025-2026.

Why is Patrick Kane an important pick for the Red Wings?

Patrick Kane is currently the most skilled player in the NHL. He played a crucial role in Detroit’s scoring attack last season and assisted them in finishing under the top-10 scoring team.

Furthermore, he is a three-time Stanley Cup winner, having triumphed between the 2010-2015 seasons with the Chicago. Kane is also the third-only player who has returned to the league after undergoing hip resurfacing surgery.

Whether Kane can continue his legacy in his 17th professional season is a must-watch. His team, however, seems to have high hopes for him.

