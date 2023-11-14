Patrick Mahomes accurately predicts Sean Payton and Broncos’ touchdown play for play during ManningCast appearance

Payton Manning runs a show called ManningCasting, the recent episode of which starred Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs. During the episode, Patrick Mahomes did an interesting thing that shook the internet.

The star quarterback made a prediction on the next move of the Denver Broncos. To everyone’s surprise, his prediction came true, pointing fingers at Sean Payton’s gameplay strategy. Check out the complete backstory right below:

Patrick Mahomes’s accurate prediction on Broncos’s game

On November 16, Monday, there was a game between the Buffalo Bills and Denver Broncos that the latter won by 24-22. Even though the Denver Broncos won the game, the match gave us an insight into the predictability of Sean Payton’s game strategy.

Patrick Mahomes joined Payton Manning and Eli Manning on their show, ManningCast, in the first quarter of the Buffalo Bills vs. Denver Broncos. The star quarterback stayed till the second quarter and made an accurate prediction.

The star quarterback called out the defense of the Broncos before the third downplay for the Buffalo Bills. Mahomes said that the Broncos would try to make the ball run twice. Next, he said that after running the ball twice, they would most likely go with a play-action pass (touchdown drive), that too on the third down.

Patrick Mahomes’s prediction became a point of criticism for Sean Payton’s playing strategy

Patrick Mahomes was right about the prediction. Everything he predicted came true, and he was able to identify the game plan that Sean Payton set for the Broncos. Now, an interesting thing is that if a non-playing quarterback could predict Payton’s gameplay, so could the Broncos.

This straight points fingers to the gameplay strategy that Sean Payton sets for the team. Now, even though the Broncos win by 24-22, the predictability of Payton’s gameplay comes into question. Do you think Sean Payton is easy to predict?

