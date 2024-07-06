Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Attend Francis Tiafoe’s Game at Wimbledon 2024; See PICS

Patrick Mahomes is enjoying the offseason with his wife and kids. The NFL star made a visit to Wimbledon with Brittany Mahomes for his compatriot’s clash. The couple often attends sporting events in their leisure time.

The Chiefs quarterback is on a 4 week holiday. Mahomes is exploring different countries in Europe. His wife shared some pictures from their beautiful vacation. The couple could be seen enjoying the day at a beautiful location on a paddle board.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Attend Taylor Swift’s Concert in Edinburgh; Travis Kelce Misses Out

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany at Wimbledon 2024

Wimbledon 2024 kicked off in England on July 1. The Mahomes couple happened to be in London this week. Patrick's compatriot Francis Tiafoe’s clash was scheduled against the reigning Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz on Friday, July 5. He cheered for his countrymen at the center court.

The trip didn't go well for the 3x Super Bowl champion. Tiafoe lost to Alcaraz in a five-set game. The Spanish prodigy came out on top with a 5-7, 6-2, 4-6, 7-6, and 6-2 result. The Mahomes couple looked miserable in the stands, as per Daily Mail’s report.

The portal's source noted that the Mahomes weren't all too happy when they showed up for the match. The Chiefs' QB said something in his wife's ear during the game. It didn't seem to please Brittany, as she responded with a pouty face. It's unclear if Pat said anything about the match or their decision to come to the venue. The family might be tired of moving around during the vacation.

Advertisement

Patrick has been to multiple beaches and sightseeing during his Europe trip. Brittany gave some sneak peeks into the family's beach trip in Portugal. She shared some snaps of Patrick Mahomes playing with his children in a zoo. He was photographed carrying his 3-year-old daughter, Silver, and 18-month-old son, Bronze, on his shoulder.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Teases Third Child With Wife Brittany Using Hilarious Super Bowl Reference

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany's love for sports

The Mahomes family has made some major investments in sports teams. Brittany Mahomes owns the NWSL team Kansas City Current. Mahomes bought stakes in the Alpine F1 team last year. Brittany is a former footballer and recently modeled for Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit collection. Patrick is ready to lead the Kansas City Chiefs to their third Super Bowl in three years. He wants his side to be the first team to complete a three-peat.

Brittany is a huge Taylor Swift fan. But she skipped the Amsterdam Eras Tour concert for a family date at the F1 British Grand Prix. It was surprising for fans as the couple traveled over 3,500 miles last month to cheer for Swift in Edinburgh. Mahomes will return to the Chiefs' camp later this month as the Super Bowl LVIII champions resume their preparation.

Advertisement