Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes’ Home Invasion Takes an Egg-Static Turn as They Get Ready to Welcome New Members Into Family

Patrick Mahomes' wife Brittany Mahomes recently shared that they will be welcoming some new members to their family after an unexpected guest invaded the backyard of their property. However, this turned into a beautiful surprise!

Their home surroundings will be full of these adorable creatures which the former soccer player shared through her Instagram account.

Brittany Mahomes’ house was recently visited by uninvited guests, resulting in her expressing her excitement about the upcoming new members who will join their adorable family.

The 28-year-old took over her Instagram account and wrote, “Guys OMG, our pet duck is gonna have 9 babies, can't wait to see them,” with a picture of duck eggs.

However, she was also upset about one thing along with the happiness of welcoming new ducklings. Unfortunately, one of the eggs was lost and she is yet to find out the reason.

The Kansas City Chiefs player's wife later updated, “One of the eggs was broke.” She further said, “I think she literally took it away... and then there were 8.”

Recently, the Mahomes’ home property was invaded by a group of ducks. This eventually resulted in the Mahomes looking after what was going on.

Although Brittany was surprised and stunned at first, when she saw the duck, her mind immediately went on to think if the mother duck had laid eggs and that's what happened.

Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes are already parents of two dogs

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are not only the parents to their two kids Sterling and Patrick ‘Bronze’. The Mahomes family also takes care of their two dogs- Steel and Silver.

The small ducklings will soon be welcomed by the athletic family, wandering around their home.

Meanwhile, Mahomes is currently gearing up for a three-peat with the Chiefs after winning two consecutive Super Bowls.

As the NFL schedule is already out, the players have already returned to the ground for training sessions ahead of the action-packed season.

