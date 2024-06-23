Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes Spend a Beautiful Vacation With Kids on Paddle Board

Patrick Mahomes was spotted having family time this weekend. His wife, Brittany Mahomes, shared some pictures from the outing. Patrick could be seen having fun with his kids on a paddle boat.

The Chiefs recently finished their OTAs and mandatory minicamp. The squad will regroup again next month. Patricks decided against traveling with Travis Kelce to Cannes and London. Being a family guy, the 3x Super Bowl champion is spending the week with wife and kids.

Brittany Mahomes shares wholesome pictures of Patrick Mahomes with their Kids

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes enjoyed the weekend with kids Sterling and Bronze. The KC Current owner posted some pictures on her Instagram stories. The four of them posed on a jumbo paddleboard.

The Mahomes couple donned swimsuits on their family trip. Kids had beach-day gear on with floating devices. 3-year-old daughter Sterling wore a pink hat to beat the heat. At the same time, 18-month-old son Bronze flaunted goggles.

The picture’s background suggested that the family’s venue for the trip was a mini water park. Brittany also shared a visual of Sterling in Patrick’s arms. "The most perfect baby girl," Brittany captioned the post, tagging the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes attend Taylor Swift’s concert in Edinburgh

Patrick Mahomes recently traveled nearly 4000 miles with Brittany Mahomes. The couple flew down to Edinburgh to attend the TTPD singer’s concert. The swimsuit model shared some videos from the arena on her story.

The Mahomes couple also enjoyed a soccer game on the same day. Brittany is a huge Swiftie and the pop icon’s close friend. She cheered for Swift from the stands. Brittany shared Taylor’s latest album on her story.

Travis Kelce hadn’t tagged along with the couple. He was in Cleveland to attend a charity softball championship. Mahomes and Kelce flexed their third Super Bowl ring together just a week ago.