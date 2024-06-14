Patrick Mahomes and Head Coach Andy Reid Share Insights on Chiefs Mandatory Minicamp

The Kansas City Chiefs’ mandatory minicamp is over. The squad will go for a summer break now before getting back to business in July. Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid addressed the media on Thursday, June 13.

The Chiefs HC praised the boys. He is optimistic about the 2024-25 season. Reid shared his excitement about the Super Bowl rings that the Chiefs will soon receive. He is focused on the upcoming season.

Andy Reid’s thoughts about the Chiefs’ after OTAs and minicamp

The Chief head coach feels that his roster has a nice foundation. The players will go through a conditioning test on their return. Reid added that the athletes have worked hard throughout the offseason.

Andy Reid believes these practices have been most productive for free agents and draft picks. He thinks the players, coaches, and staff deserve a break after all their hard work. Reid is optimistic about the communication between the players.

Reid opened up about building chemistry between Marquise Brown and Patrick Mahomes. He concluded that the Super Bowl’s excitement kind of dies down after the parade. But it’s always great to receive the reward for their efforts, he said about the SB rings.

Patrick Mahomoes’ feelings about his squad

The 3x Super Bowl MVP has enjoyed the training sessions with his teammates. The team has traveled around and done great things. Mahomes said that the squad has to come in with the same mentality every season.

Advertisement

Mahomes understands the battles one has to fight to win the Super Bowl. He quipped that one has to build a mentality of becoming a better version of themselves. Patrick wants to complete the 3-peat.

Patrick Mahomes appreciated the youngsters on the roster. He also appreciated the way those lads competed in the offseason. He is now excited about playing with Xavier Worthy.