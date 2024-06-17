Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Effect Skyrockets Louis Rees-Zammit’s Shirt Sales; Details Inside

In March, Louis Rees-Zammit quit rugby to join the Super Bowl LVIII champions the Chiefs. His popularity has reached an all-time high now. Playing alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce has helped him in more than one way.

Zammit’s jerseys are getting sold more than ever. NFL UK recently revealed the top three best-selling Chiefs jerseys in the UK. The Chiefs latest running back has made it to the podium. His popularity has exploded in his short stay with the Chiefs.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce help Louis Rees-Zammit sell more shirts

Patrick Mahomes has risen as arguably the best active player in the NFL. Experts believe that Mahomes can dethrone Tom Brady. At 28, he has won the NFL championship thrice as the Super Bowl MVP. He was also named the NFL MVP twice.

Travis Kelce’s relationship with Taylor Swift has increased multifolds. He has been trying his hand at different careers in the offseason. Swifties have joined the party making Kelce one of the most popular personalities.

Louis Rees-Zammit’s move to the NFL saw him settling down in the NFL scene pretty quickly. Besides his jersey sales, Zammit has impressed head coach Andy Reid and his teammates. He has left the likes of Rashee Rice, Harrison Butker, and Mecole Hardman behind.

Jason Kelce’s predicted Louis Rees-Zammit’s future

Jason Kelce had told his brother about Zammit’s potential on the New Heights show. The Eagles center had claimed that Zammit has the potential to become the most marketable NFL star. He was excited to see the 23-year-old take over the world by storm.

“With a smile like that, this guy... if he works out, he's gonna be the most marketable player of all time.”, Jason Kelce said. The Chiefs tight end loves Zammit’s energy. Travis said that the RB was excited about the opportunity.

Travis Kelce asked Louis Rees-Zammit to not let anything overwhelm him. The top-paid TE in the league told him he has the potential to play. Travis wants him to absorb and learn as much as he can in that short duration.