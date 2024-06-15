Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Have a Message to Every NFL Team After Receiving Third Super Bowl Ring

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce attended the Chiefs’ Super Bowl ring ceremony on Thursday, June 13. The duo now owns three SB rings each. All their rings have been won in the past five years.

Star quarterback Patrick Mahomes shared a picture of his rings. “We ain’t done”, he wrote. Mahomes flaunted his rings with Travis Kelce. The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers in February to win the Super Bowl LVIII.

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes want to complete the three-peat

The Chiefs dynamic duo is building a dynasty with the Chiefs. Last year, the Chiefs became the eighth team to win consecutive NFL titles. But they want even more. The reigning Super Bowl champions want to complete a 3-peat.

The Chiefs can become the first team in NFL history to win the Vince Lombardi trophy thrice in a row. Kelce and Mahomes promised the fans that they would win the SB once again in New Orleans next year at Kelce Jam.

Mahomes is confident about winning the championship. On Logan Paul’s podcast, he predicted that the Chiefs would take the glory home next year. When fans criticized him for handing his replica trophy to a fan, Mahomes ensured them another title.

Kelce and Mahomes are practicing behind-the-back passes for next season. The Chiefs have boosted the strength of their roster. Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown, and Louis Rees-Zammit have been added to the squad. They extended Kelce’s stay for another two years making him the top-paid TE in the league.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce’s road to Super Bowl LIX won’t be easy

NFL broadcaster recently admitted that they deliberately gave the Chiefs a tougher schedule. The 4x Super Bowl champs will play every day of the week except Tuesday. They have multiple short weeks as well.

The Chiefs will kick off their campaign against the Baltimore Ravens. It would be a re-match of the 2023-24 AFC Championship game. They will face the Cincinnati Bengals in the following week. They will play the Super Bowl LVIII rematch against the 49ers in week 7.