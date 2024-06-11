Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce Miss Out on Top Spot in Jersey Sales Despite Winning Super Bowl LVIII

Patrick Mahomes has become their heir to Tom Brady’s throne following his Super Bowl win. But the star quarterback’s jersey sales couldn’t take the top spot. Travis Kelce was anticipated to take the lead since he started dating Taylor Swift.

However, the highest-paid tight end in the league wasn’t on top either. NFL Players Association revealed that the Chiefs duo finished third and fourth on the list. The stats were based on sample data from March 2023 to February 2024.

Which NFL jersey was sold the most in 2023?

The Philadelphia Eagles stars led the way in highest jersey sales. Quarterback Jalen Hurts’ kit recorded the most sales in the past year. Former Eagles’ center Jason Kelce followed his teammate in the uniform sales count.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce had a close battle for the podium finish. Both Kelce’s lost to their team’s quarterback by a small margin. The San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey finished fifth.

The Chiefs won the Super Bowl in both 2023 and 2024. It was expected that the Mahomes would lead the jersey sales. Travis Kelce joined the contention courtesy of his love affair with Taylor Swift.

The Eagles made it to the Super Bowl LVII. They started strong for the following season. Jason Kelce’s side had an 11-1 record in the first 12 games. Their extraordinary performance in that time frame resulted in huge sales for their stars.

Advertisement

Who is expected to have the highest jersey sales in 2024?

The Chiefs star duo would have no major contenders this season. The reigning Super Bowl champions will fight it out for the No.1 spot. Patrick Mahomes' achievements at 28 have earned him a huge fanbase.

Travis Kelce extended his stay with the Chiefs. The veteran has stepped into Hollywood as well. He will feature in Ryan Murphy’s Grotesquerie. Kelce’s off-the-field adventures might push him to the top. One thing is for certain, if the Chiefs complete the 3-peat, there’ll be no competition for Kelce and Mahomes.