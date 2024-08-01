Patrick Mahomes and Tyreek Hill Hilariously Respond to Viral Pic of Chiefs Star’s Look Alike Dylan Raiola

Dylan Raiola, a freshman quarterback at the University of Nebraska, made headlines Wednesday when he arrived at Cornhuskers training camp looking like the exact image of Kansas City Chiefs great quarterback Patrick Mahomes.



The similarity was really uncanny. However, several NFL players, notably Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes and former teammate Tyreek Hill, couldn't help but play around with this on social media.

The 19-year-old seemed remarkably identical to the Chiefs' quarterback.



On July 30, Nebraska Football's X account uploaded a picture of quarterback Dylan Raiola arriving at training camp. But it didn't take off until ESPN NFL Insider Adam Schefter published it the next day.

His shot went viral and was posted hundreds of times on social media, attracting the attention of former Chiefs and current Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill. He found it difficult to trust the uncanny similarity between a freshman and a star Kansas QB.

Tyreek Hill, a Miami Dolphins wide receiver who previously played with Mahomes in Kansas City, couldn't contain himself and retweeted Nebraska's X video, tagging the NFL quarterback and captioning it, "Boy, ain't no way."

Mahomes responded admirably, stating, "That's my little cuzzo."

The retweet from NFL Goat Patrick Mahomes certainly brightened the freshman's day, and he didn't waste any time sharing the tale on Instagram. The No. 1 quarterback in the 2024 class retweeted Mahomes' message with the caption, "That's real love, my guy!"

Dylan, despite his appearance, is unrelated to Patrick Mahomes. Raiola is the son of former Detroit Lions center Dominic Raiola, as well as the godson of Matthew Stafford, a former Lion and current Los Angeles Ram quarterback.

However, the freshman quarterback has worked out with Bobby Stroupe, who has been training Mahomes since elementary school, and he wears the same No. 15 jersey as the three-time Super Bowl champion.

Raiola told Husker Extra's Sam McKewon in April that he planned to spend some time working out with Mahomes and his trainer, Bobby Stroupe. Raiola expressed his desire to learn from Mahomes, stating, "I just want to be around greatness. He's going to be remembered as one of the greats. But I'm just trying to take it all in and improve my game as much as I can."

Raiola, the No. 2-ranked quarterback and No. 7-ranked prospect in 247Sports' 2024 recruiting class, is anticipated to battle for Nebraska's starting quarterback position this spring with 2023 starter Heinrich Haarberg and sophomore Luke Longval.



Raiola enters his freshman season with great expectations since he is viewed as the possible savior of the Nebraska football team, which has a losing record and has failed to make a bowl game for seven straight seasons.

During his senior season at Buford High School in Georgia, the Nebraska freshman passed for 2,666 yards, 34 touchdowns, and one interception. Heinrich Haarberg, his rival, passed for 967 yards and seven touchdowns in ten games for Nebraska last season.