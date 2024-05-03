Patrick Mahomes Believes THIS Team Will Take the Super Bowl LIX; Details Inside

The Kansas City Chiefs will defend their Super Bowl Championship in the upcoming NFL season. They were successful in doing so last season as they defeated the San Francisco 49ers by a narrow margin. Patrick Mahomes, their QB was at his ultimate best and won another Super Bowl MVP on the occasion. Recently, on Logan Paul’s podcast show, Mahomes predicted the winner of the Super Bowl LIX set to be played in New Orleans.

Mahomes’ Super Bowl LIX Prediction

Patrick Mahomes was featured on Logan Paul’s Impulsive podcast after he handed Paul his three Super Bowl Rings on Monday Night Raw. The two athletes were talking about the Chiefs’ three-peat when the star QB chose his next Super Bowl Champions.

The 3-time Super Bowl winner guaranteed the fans that the Chiefs would become the first team to complete the 3-pear in NFL history next season. "We're gonna do it again", he said. Although Mahomes isn't the talkative kind, he put it on the table that the Chiefs will clinch the Vince Lombardi Trophy in New Orleans. He had promised the fans that he would win another Super Bowl after the backlash from fans for handing a replica to a stranger.

Kansas City Chiefs' Preparations

The Chiefs are building a dynasty with Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The latter’s contract was extended on Monday and Kelce is now the highest paid tight end in the league. The reigning Super Bowl Champions drafted Xavier Worthy in the 2024 NFL draft. They also recruited Marquise Brown to the team.

Rashee Rice is expected to be suspended for at least half of the season. The Chiefs’ draft pick, Xavier Worthy who is the fastest player in the league, and Brown would have to deliver quality performances if the Chiefs want to prove Mahomes right. Will Mahomes and Co. get the job done? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.