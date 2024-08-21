Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Leaves Flirty Comment on Travis Kelce’s Ex Kayla Nicole’s Bikini Pic

It looks like something racy is brewing up between Patrick Mahomes’ brother and Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend. The flirtatious exchanges have been on for months and are not going unnoticed by the fans. The recent feed of Nicole has been a thing to envy. More so, her cropped white top paired with a brown-shaded flared short skirt and a long pair of black boots has got many hooked and one of them is Patrick Mahomes’ brother Jackson Mahomes. Hyping Kelce’s ex-girlfriend up, Mahomes wrote, “You ate with this fit. Very Demure.”

Kayla Nicole, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend, has been living a dream life since she broke up with the Chiefs TE in 2022. The smoldering pictures of Nicole, especially her beachside pictures in a bikini, have become a highlight of her Instagram feed. But that’s not the only thing that has been garnering all the attention on her feed. Jackson Mahomes has been commenting subtle, flirty things on Nicole’s pictures, capturing the attention of fans and sparking rumors.

The saga has been going on since December 2023, when Nicole posted a carousel of pictures of herself, captioning it “Studies show that people who mind their business are 135% happier than those who don't. Some of y'all should try it."

Jackson took to her comment section almost instantly and typed, “So pretty!" The comment didn’t go unacknowledged as Nicole replied to him, saying, "Thanks, Jacks! (with a blushing emoji)” And that’s not all Kayla Nicole is in talks for.

Kelce’s ex’s bikini pictures are all across the internet, but one of them has also gotten her into some brutal backlash. In one of her pictures, Nicole took out a starfish out of ocean to use as a prompt in her pictures. Fans instantly called her out on ‘irresponsible behavior’ since getting a starfish out of water can prove to be fatal for it.

Since the backlash, however, Nicole has not been part of any controversy, other than the talks of Jackson Mahomes, of course. Safe to say, while Patrick Mahomes is busy scoring touchdowns, his brother is causing waves on the internet.

Jackson Mahomes, a social media content creator, was spotted earlier with Kayla Nicole and even Taylor Swift in recent years, in several of the Chiefs’ games. While Nicole seems to be living the best of her single life, Travis Kelce is on cloud nine in his relationship with Taylor Swift.

Although the TE has kept mum about his past relationship with Nicole, he has shown some PDA with his girl, Tay Tay. From kissing after their Super Bowl win to surprising Swift by making a special appearance on stage, Kelce has made his love for Swift quite clear. Now, the two are in the rumors of getting married!