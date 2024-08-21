Patrick Mahomes’ Brother Jackson Shockingly Flirts With Travis Kelce’s Ex GF Kayla Nicole: ‘Ate With This’

Patrick Mahomes’ younger brother Jackson Mahomes recently commented on Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole as she posted a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram profile on Monday, August 19. The popular YouTuber posed for a photo, wearing a cropped white top paired with a brown-shaded flared short skirt and a long pair of black boots.

Seeing the post, Jackson quickly complimented Nicole’s overall look and wrote a one-line message that started making rounds on the internet.

The younger Mahomes brother remarked, "You ate with his fit. Very demure!”

This event comes after Jackson’s last year comments on Nicole's one of the Instagram posts. In 2023, the 32-year-old shared an array of stunning pictures and captioned it, “Studies show that people who mind their business are 135% happier than those who don't. Some of y'all should try it.”

Shortly after, the 24-year-old gushed over the comment section and remarked how pretty she was. In response, Nicole thanked him while also adding a blushing face emoji.

For the unversed, unlike Patrick Mahomes, who has dedicated years in the NFL league, his younger brother, Jackson Mahomes is an Internet personality. He is famous as a TikTok content creator and an Instagram star. His major sources of income are through several social media platforms.

Besides, it is important to highlight that Kayla Nicole had previously dated Travis Kelce. The NFL player and the sports journalist started seeing each other in 2017 and had been in an on-and-off relationship for five years. They both attended several events together and supported each other’s careers as well.

However, they briefly split in 2020, which led to widespread speculation and media coverage, but they reconciled later that year. Despite their reunion, the couple eventually broke up again in 2022.

The pair also shared a dog together whose custody got into the hands of Nicole after their separation. She recently opened up on Instagram Stories in a candid video post about the challenges of being a single mother.

Meanwhile, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is currently dating American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift. Their romance rumors first sparked in September 2023 after Swift attended a handful of Kelce's games. The pair later made it official in October 2023, and since then, they have grown stronger together.

Both of them are so in love, as seen by their fans often. Kelce even spent his Summer days accompanying Swift in her Eras Tour concert before joining his NFL training camp last month.

