Patrick Mahomes’ Chiefs Have Two Tough Opponents Lined Up For Opening Fixtures; Details Inside

The Kansas City Chiefs are building a dynasty. They are on a roll under HC Andy Reid. Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce have led the Chiefs to four Super Bowl games in the last five seasons. In 2023, the Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy for the second time in a row.

The Chiefs became the fifth team after the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Miami Dolphins, the Dallas Cowboys, and the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl twice in a row. But Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have a higher aim. The duo wants to complete the first-ever 3-peat in the history of the NFL. But their road to the Super Bowl won’t be easy as per the NFL schedule.

Chiefs Initial Opponents

The Kansas City Chiefs faced the Detroit Lions in the opening game of their 2023-24 season and they couldn’t get better of their opponents. Their journey to the Super Bowl won’t be easy this time either.

The Chiefs will begin their 2024 NFL season against Lamar Jackson's Baltimore Ravens. Right after that, they will go head-to-head with Joe Burrow's Cincinnati Bengals. Even before the full schedule comes out, it is clear that the Chiefs' road to New Orleans is going to be rough.

Chiefs’ Prep for 3-Peat

At the 2024 NFL Draft, the Chiefs selected the fastest player in the league, Xavier Worthy. They added Marquise Hollywood Brown to their roster as well. Since Rashee Rice is likely to get a long suspension, the new signing will have to make a huge impact if the Chiefs want to take the glory home.

Travis Kelce has become the highest-paid TE in the league after the Chiefs extended his contract a couple of weeks back. Patrick Mahomes and Co. are prepared to knock down everything that comes between them and the Super Bowl trophy.