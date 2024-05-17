Patrick Mahomes Confirming He Doesn’t Talk to Harrison Butker Resurfaces After Kicker’s Misogynistic Comments

Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker sparked controversy with his commencement speech at Benedictine College on May 11. In his speech, he told the female graduates that the most important role they could have was to be a "homemaker." Butker did not stop there; he referred to the LGBTQ+ community as engaging in a "deadly sin."

Following his speech, an old video of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has resurfaced on the Internet, in which he mentioned that he does not talk to Butker at all.

What Did Chiefs' Quarterback Say About Butker?

In his controversial speech, Butker said, "I want to speak directly to you briefly because I think it is you, the women, who have had the most diabolical lies told to you. Some of you may go on to lead successful careers in the world, but I would venture to guess that the majority of you are most excited about your marriage and the children you will bring into this world."

In the resurfaced video, Patrick Mahomes is speaking on the Pat McAfee Show after their Super Bowl win in February. He clarified that he doesn't talk to Butker, saying, "We sit right beside each other in team meetings, and I don't say one word to him, only before the season and after the season, that's the only time I talk to him." However, he also mentioned that he can rely on Butker on the field.

Demand for Butker’s Removal From the Team

Harrison Butker is one of the best kickers in the NFL, with a success rate of over 95 percent for his field goal attempts. However, his recent speech has sparked debate on social media, quickly making him one of the most controversial players in the NFL.

The Kansas City Chiefs have not yet commented on the matter. Meanwhile, the NFL has issued a strong condemnation of Butker's remarks. There is a growing demand for his removal from the team, and a Change.org petition calling for his dismissal has already garnered more than 80,000 signatures.

