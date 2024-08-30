Patrick Mahomes Credits Taylor Swift for Getting Female Fans Into Watching NFL: ‘Being a Girl Dad, It’s Been Cool to See’

Taylor Swift’s influence is real and her effect on the National Football League was seen last year in the 2023-24 season. Meanwhile, Patrick Mahomes has now credited the multiple Grammy winner singer for getting female fans into watching football. Yes!

According to the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback, because of Swift, the NFL has gained so many female fans into the league and turned them into football fans. During a conversation with Chris Simms of NBC Sports, the QB said, “I think it’s been cool to see the girls and the women that have really embraced watching football.”

The three-time Super Bowl champion further continued, “I know being a girl dad, how cool it is for me to see like these little girls, these daughters, and how much they’re loving to spend time with their dad, watching football.” Mahomes seems to be very much appreciating Swift for creating a better bond between father and daughter as they together watch the game.

Mahomes went on to say how Taylor has been drawing up plays, and the Chiefs could run one of them. Additionally, the player revealed that the singer is “really interested in football.” The 14-time Grammy winner singer has become very close to not just Travis Kelce but also the entire people involved with the Chiefs following her sweet gesture.

Meanwhile, Swift's NFL beau Kelce had also acknowledged her influence. The three-time Super Bowl champion said during the Super Bowl LVIII Opening Night media session that her global star sweetheart’s fan base is “absolutely unbelievable.”

Advertisement

The 34-year-old was impressed by how Swift supports her fans, and how the Swifties, in turn, show their support for her and everything she loves. This dynamic has even had a significant impact on the league. With Swift becoming a prominent figure in the NFL after attending several games last year, many Swifties have now turned into NFL fans.

Travis said, “It’s been awesome to see the NFL expand in that regard and hear just how many young girls are getting into the game of football and are enjoying those moments with their fathers and their loved ones.” It comes as no surprise that she has turned many into football fans. Her influence is well-known worldwide.

The Reputation star is expected to cheer for her American footballer boyfriend once again as the NFL season is around the corner. While the pre-season has concluded recently, the Chiefs are set to kick off their regular season on September 5 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

It remains to be seen how many games she will attend at the start of the upcoming season, as the Love Story singer will be busy with her Eras Tour shows. The singer is currently enjoying a break from her record-breaking concerts at her beachfront home in Rhode Island.

The Anti-Hero singer was spotted recently with Kelce at her Watch Hill residence and it was their first outing since their last public appearance at her concert in Germany. She will be back on the stage at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium on October 18, 2024, concluding on October 20.

ALSO READ: Travis Kelce Drops Massive Hint at GF Taylor Swift Making Long Awaited Guest Appearance on New Heights