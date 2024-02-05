Who Is Patrick Mahomes' Dad? - Twitter Erupts As Pat Mahomes Is Arrested For 3rd DUI!

After Tom Brady and Peyton Manning, the most talked-about quarterback of the NFL is undoubtedly Patrick Mahomes. While Patrick Mahomes constantly remains a topic of conversation in the NFL, his father has recently become a new favorite for gossip-gangs. Recently bailed out for DUI the third time, here's everything about Patrick Mahomes' father.

Who is Patrick Mahomes' dad?

Patrick Mahomes' dad, also known as Patrick/Pat Lavon Mahomes, was born on August 9, 1970, in the great state of Texas. Hailing from the Lone Star State, he is one of three siblings in his family. In the past, his father held the position of head coach for Mahomes' baseball team.

Pat Mahomes's dad not only coached baseball but also had a job at a nearby oil company. His mom used to be a nurse until she had a terrible car accident that left her permanently wheelchair-bound. He grew up in Texas and finished high school at Lindale High School.

Years later, Pat Mahomes married Randi Martin and became a father to two kids. Pat Mahomes shared two boys with Randi Martin, named Patrick Mahomes II and Jackson Mahomes . Pat Mahomes' first child Patrick Mahomes II was born on 17 September 1995. his second son, Jackson Mahomes was born on 15 May 2000.

Pat Mahomes became a grandfather when his son Patrick Mahomes and daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes welcomed their first child on February 20, 2021. Apart from being grandpa to Sterling Skyle, he has another grandchild i.e Patrick Mahomes' second child Patrick "Bronze" Lavon III, who was born on November 28, 2022.

Apart from being a father and grandfather, Pat Mahomes is a former professional baseball player. From 1991 to 2003, Pat Mahomes worked as a professional MLB Pitcher. During his baseball career, Pat played for some renowned teams such as the Pittsburgh Pirates, New York Mets, Chicago Cubs, Boston Red Sox and so many more.

Is Patrick Mahomes' dad still married?

Pat Mahomes tied the knot with Randi Martin, the mother of Patrick Mahomes and Jackson Mahomes, in the late 90s. However, in 2006, they decided to call it quits for their own well-being. Surprisingly, even after their divorce, they frequently show up together at various Kansas City Chiefs games, cheering on their son.

Pat Mahomes and his former spouse Randi Martin share a mutual love for Taylor Swift. Besides their children, Taylor Swift acts as the common thread that binds them together. Meeting their idol is the ultimate aspiration for any Taylor Swift enthusiast, and Pat and Randi were fortunate enough to experience this dream firsthand.

In October 2023, Randi Martin had the incredible opportunity to meet Taylor Swift at the Kansas City Chiefs vs Los Angeles Chargers game. She was so excited about the encounter that she couldn't help but share a picture with Taylor on her Instagram account. Fast forward a few months, and Pat Mahomes couldn't stop talking about Taylor Swift during an interview with Starcode Media. It seems like he was genuinely impressed by her.

"I actually walked up and introduced myself to her, and she said she knew who I was because she had watched the Quarterback series. Every time I've hung out with her, she just acts like a normal person," Pat Mahomes said about Taylor Swift. Moreover, Pat even went ahead calling Taylor "Down to earth" as he talked about meeting her.

Pat Mahomes Arrested for 3rd DUI

On Thursday, February 3, 2024, Pat Mahomes was arrested in Texas , due to suspicion of driving a vehicle while intoxicated. The felony he was charged with was "Driving While Intoxicated 3rd or More" and was taken to the Smith County Jail for the same. But a day later he was released on a $10,000 bond.

But this was the sixth time that Pat Mahomes was arrested for the same cause. The first time was arrested for DWI was back in March 2021.

Five months later, he was again arrested on the same charges, for the second time in the year. The third time he was arrested was in April 2018, the fourth time in November 2018, and the sixth time in March 2019.

Pat Mahomes got brutally trolled on Twitter after DWI arrest

Pat Mahomes caused quite a stir in the news after getting arrested for DWI for the third time. The Twitter community wasted no time in mercilessly teasing the father of the talented Kansas City Chiefs quarterback. NFL Memes hilariously commented, "Patrick Mahomes Sr. must have felt like he was trapped in a suite with Jackson Mahomes, Brittany Mahomes, and Taylor Swift for four long months!"

A different NFL fan commented, "Imagine Patrick Mahomes' dad bumping into CJ Stroud's dad in the prison cafeteria." This was a clear reference to the fathers of the two biggest NFL quarterbacks of our time. It's worth mentioning that Coleridge Bernard Stroud III also has quite a significant criminal record.

Ignoring all the drama, Pat Mahomes is a huge fan of his son Patrick Mahomes, who happens to be the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs. His son is surpassing his own success and becoming an even more accomplished athlete. As a father, that's definitely something to be incredibly proud of.

