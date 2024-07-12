Patrick Mahomes’ Dad Lands In Trouble Again With Cops Months After DWI Arrest

Patrick Mahomes Sr. has found himself in further legal complications. According to court documents obtained by TMZ, the Chiefs star quarterback's father was arrested in Tyler, Texas, for driving with an illegal license.

The charge arises from Mahomes' dad’s DWI incident four months ago in the same city. According to court filings, he was pulled down for a typical driving violation: disobeying traffic signs.

Mahomes Sr., a former Mets pitcher, was warned about the crime but was ticketed for driving without a valid driver's license. Texas has strong DUI/DWI penalties, with a first-time offender facing up to a $2,000 fine and 120 days in county prison.

It is the third time Patrick Mahomes Sr. has been caught

This was Mahomes Sr's third DUI or DWI charge. According to an affidavit obtained by The Post, Mahomes faces 10 years in jail for his most recent DWI arrest.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 22 for his DWI arrest, and driving without a legal driver's license might be added to his list of issues. His current encounter with the police is scheduled for a July 29 court appearance.

Patrick’s dad was arrested in early February, just before his son faced the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. He was eventually jailed for having an open 16-ounce Coors beer on his center console.

Mahomes overcame the distraction and led the Chiefs to a 25-22 Super Bowl triumph, with his father in attendance. The Chiefs are scheduled to open training camp on Sunday, July 21.

Patrick Mahomes won Best Male Athlete at the 2024 ESPY Awards

Patrick Mahomes extends his winning streak, earning the Best Athlete in Men's Sports category at the 2024 ESPYs for the second year running. Despite being missing from the ceremony, Mahomes' coach, Andy Reid, accepted the award and commended his development as a player, teammate, leader, parent, and husband.

Reid stressed his "phenomenal" experience watching Mahomes improve over the last two years. He also mentioned how much Kansas City values Mahomes' accomplishments on and off the field.

The ESPY award comes after Mahomes was voted Super Bowl MVP for the second year in a row, cementing his status as a top athlete.

Mahomes faces tight opposition in the Best Athlete category, with nominations including Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani, golfer Scottie Scheffler, and Edmonton Oilers' Connor McDavid. However, Mahomes triumphed, earning another coveted award to his increasing list of accomplishments.

In addition to the Best Athlete honor, Mahomes won the Best NFL Player title, defeating other strong contenders. The Kansas City Chiefs were also nominated for the Best Team award, which recognized the team's overall accomplishment.

As Mahomes basks in the sunshine of his ESPY triumphs, he is also preparing for the next NFL season, which begins with the Chiefs' mandatory training camp on July 21.

