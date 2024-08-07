From the world of professional sports, Pat Mahomes Sr., father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has achieved a significant personal milestone.

The former MLB pitcher recently announced he has been sober for six months, marking a turning point in his life following a series of legal troubles.

Pat Mahomes Sr.’s history of struggles

Mahomes Sr.'s battle with alcohol has been well-documented. His most recent arrest was for Driving While Intoxicated (DWI) in February which occurred just days before his son's appearance in Super Bowl LVIII.

This incident was not isolated, as court records indicate it was at least his third DWI offense, with previous incidents resulting in jail time of 40 days back in 2019.

Despite these challenges, Mahomes Sr. has taken significant steps toward recovery. In a candid Instagram post, he shared his progress with his followers:

"I would like to Thank my God, wife, family and friends for 6 months on the sunny side of the road," Mahomes Sr. wrote. "I know it's been hard getting to know sober Pat but it's well worth it."

The post, which featured a photo of Mahomes Sr. alongside baseball legend Pete Rose, quickly garnered support from fans and fellow athletes alike.

Mahomes Sr. specifically thanked his wife, Trisha Mahomes, for her support during this challenging period. The couple married three years ago, blending their families and creating a support system that has proven invaluable during Mahomes Sr.'s recovery journey.

The impact on Patrick Mahomes

While Patrick Mahomes has not publicly commented on his father's sobriety, the quarterback's focus on family is well-known.

Despite his father's legal troubles, Mahomes Sr. has remained a constant presence at Chiefs games, including the team's recent Super Bowl victory.

The announcement of Mahomes Sr.'s sobriety has been met with an outpouring of support from the sports community.

Former MLB pitcher LaTroy Hawkins commented, "My brother!! All the way up from here! Happy for you and incredibly proud of you!"

NFL agent Chris Cabott also chimed in, writing, "Love you and proud of you, Pat." Fans have also rallied behind Mahomes Sr., with one commenting, "HUGE congratulations! That's hard work. You've got this & so happy you have such a great support system."

While Mahomes Sr. faces ongoing legal challenges, including a potential trial for his most recent DWI charge, his commitment to sobriety represents a significant step forward.

The support of his family, including his NFL star son, will likely play a crucial role in his continued recovery.

For Patrick Mahomes, as he aims to lead the Chiefs to unprecedented success on the field, his father's personal victories off the field may prove just as inspiring. As one fan aptly put it, "Players make plays and this is the ultimate play."

