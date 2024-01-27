Patrick Mahomes' Dad Prefers Not Sharing Suite with Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce, and Daughter-in-Law Brittany at AFC Game

In a surprising twist to the usual glitz and glamour of NFL games, Patrick Mahomes Sr., father of quarterback Patrick Mahomes, expressed his preference to avoid sharing a suite with Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce, and daughter-in-law Brittany Mahomes at the upcoming AFC Championship Game.

Patrick Mahomes Sr., known for his straightforwardness, made his sentiments clear during an appearance on WFAN's "Evan and Tiki" show.

His succinct response was "I hope not" when asked about sharing a suite with Swift and the Kelces.

He added that both Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes have their own arrangements for game watching, he says, "No, I don’t think so. No, Travis normally has his own thing, and Patrick has his own deal, too. But I imagine if Taylor wants her own suite, I think she’s got enough money to get the one she wants.”

At a previous Chiefs game, the VIP suite shared by Taylor Swift, Jason Kelce, and Brittany Mahomes was a hub of animated celebration, captured extensively by CBS cameras.

Such an environment, while exhilarating for many, might not align with the viewing preferences of others, as implied by Mahomes Sr.'s comments.

Anyway, as the Chiefs and Ravens prepare to face off in what promises to be an exciting AFC Championship Game, the focus will undoubtedly be on the field.

Despite his jest about not wanting to share a suite with her, Pat Mahomes acknowledges Swift's down-to-earth nature and genuine demeanor, having had pleasant interactions with her at previous games.

Pat Mahomes on Taylor Swift

Pat Mahomes, a former MLB star and father of Patrick Mahomes, has had his fair share of experiences in the sports world's limelight.

Pat clarified that he wasn't in the same suite as Swift, Brittany and the Kelces during the Chiefs-Bills game, but he did join them afterward to celebrate the Chiefs' victory.

He shared light-hearted remarks about the fun nature of both Travis and Jason Kelce, indicating a warm relationship with them.

Saying with a laugh, "Those are some fun guys, if you think Jason’s wild, you ought to see Travis.”

Moreover, Pat Mahomes spoke highly of Swift, describing her as "very nice," "genuine," and "down-to-earth."

He recalled a pleasant interaction where Swift recognized him and expressed gratitude for being in the suite, showcasing a mutual respect between them.

He said, “So the first time I met her, I walked up to her to introduce myself, and she said, ‘Yeah, I know who you are. I watched the ‘Quarterback’ series. I know you’re [Patrick’s] dad.'”

However, this preference stems from Pat Mahomes' desire for a less boisterous atmosphere while watching his son play, contrasting with the more lively environment that might be expected with celebrities like Swift and others in attendance.

In conclusion, while Pat Mahomes prefers a quieter environment for watching games, his relationships with Taylor Swift and the Kelce family are amicable and respectful.

