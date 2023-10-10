Patrick Mahomes eclipses Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers with historic feat after win against Vikings

With his impressive performance at the youthful age of 28, Mahomes stands out as the fastest quarterback to defeat all 31 competitors throughout the NFL's extensive history, according to Pro Football Talk. Other quarterbacks only managed to achieve this milestone when they had turned 30 or older.

The recent 27-20 triumph over the Vikings was a historic first for Mahomes, not having previously faced Minnesota in 2019 due to an injury. Despite his absence, Kansas City managed a narrow 26-23 win, efficiently spearheaded by Matt Moore.

Mahomes joins an elite club of quarterbacks who have conquered every NFL team except their own. Included in this list are Alex Smith (Chiefs), Ben Roethlisberger (Steelers), Russell Wilson (Seahawks), and Aaron Rodgers (Packers).

Only four quarterbacks in NFL history have the distinction of defeating all 32 teams within the league — these legends include Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, and Brett Favre.

Patrick Mahomes embraces Tom Brady's blueprint for NFL longevity through enhanced physical maintenance

The superstar quarterback of the Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes, often touted as the heir to Brady's throne, makes no exception to this rule.

In a segment of the Netflix documentary series "Quarterback," Mahomes, already a two-time league MVP and two-time Super Bowl champion, acknowledged the value of physical care, inspired by Brady's impressive performance in the NFL even in his mid-40s.

"The realization dawned, watching Tom Brady," Mahomes shared. "His commitment to body care is the reason he's still in the game at 45."

Witnessing this, I thought to myself, 'It's time to level up my game,'" Mahomes shared.

Though Mahomes naturally possesses remarkable physiological traits like perfect vision, exceptional spinal mobility, and symmetrical strength and flexibility, as noted by Stroupe, he nevertheless dedicates substantial effort to maintain his physical form at its peak.

