Patrick Mahomes Ensures Kansas City Chiefs Fans a 3-Peat at Travis Kelce’s Music Festival

Travis Kelce hosted his second annual music festival, Kelce Jam, on May 18. Since the pop icon Taylor Swift was busy with her Eras Tour show, she couldn’t attend the event. However, the lineup had the likes of Lil Wayne and Diplo, along with the Chiefs’ Tight End living his girlfriend’s profession.

Kelce’s teammate Patrick Mahomes’ family was quite excited about the event. The 3x Super Bowl MVP set the stage on fire with his wife, Brittany Mahomes. Travis Kelce was overwhelmed with the response the show received. He showed his gratitude and thanked the fans for showing up whenever the Chiefs play at Arrowhead Stadium.

Patrick Mahomes Promises a 3-Peat

The Kansas City Chiefs took on the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl LVIII. In the dying moments of the game, the Chiefs scored to become the fifth team to win the Vince Lombardi Trophy twice in a row. But the reigning Super Bowl champions aren’t done yet.

Patrick Mahomes has shown his confidence about getting his hands on the glory again a few times in the past. When people criticized him for handing a fan the Super Bowl trophy, Mahomes countered that it was a replica and he would win another next season. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

On Logan Paul’s podcast, Mahomes again stated that the Chiefs are going to do it again in Saint Orleans. At Kelce Jam, Mahomes took a moment to remind fans of his promise. He said that he and Kelce love the fans. He added that they don’t think back-to-back is good enough and are going for three.

Also Read: Patrick Mahomes Believes THIS Team Will Take the Super Bowl LIX; Details Inside

Kansas City Chiefs Set Their Sights on Super Bowl LIX

The Chiefs drafted Xavier Worthy, the fastest player in the league, in the 2024 NFL draft. They acquired Marquise Hollywood Brown as well. They might not receive the services of Rashee Rice for a huge part of the season. Harrison Butker’s recent speech puts his availability in danger, too. But the Chiefs have tightened their belts by extending their star tight end Travis Kelce.

Also Read: Travis Kelce Celebrates Kelce Jam With Patrick Mahomes Ft Taylor Swift as He Gives Back to Kansas City Community