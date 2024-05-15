Patrick Mahomes’ EPIC Reaction to Wife Brittany Mahomes’ Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Collection Photos

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Mahomes are making full use of the NFL offseason. They hosted the Mahomes Foundation’s charity gala in Las Vegas. The couple went on a double date with the Chiefs TE Travis Kelce and pop icon Taylor Swift later that week.

The Mahomes were spotted at the Miami Grand Prix too with Kelce. Patrick Mahomes acted as a heel on WWE Monday Night Raw where he handed Logan Paul his Super Bowl Rings to use as a weapon. On the other hand, Brittany Mahomes took up a project with Sports Illustrated. The Chiefs’ star QB reacted to his wife’s project in a wholesome way.

Brittany Mahomes Collaborates With Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated were looking for models for their brand new swimsuit collection. They approached Brittany Mahomes and the Kansas City Current’s owner grabbed the opportunity with both hands.

Brittany Mahomes showed various swimsuits on her gorgeous figure. She was thrilled to be a part of Sports Illustrated’s swimsuit family. Derek Kattela captured the dazzling beauty in his lens in Belize.

Patrick Mahomes’ Epic Reaction

Brittany Mahomes shared some of her pictures on her Instagram handle. It was a dream project for her and she showed her gratitude toward the team of women who provided her with this platform. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

The 28-year-old had not even thought about it even in her wildest dreams. She was honored and excited to be a part of the team. She feels that it is inspiring to see elite athletes go out of their comfort zone to pose for magazines.

Patrick Mahomes couldn’t hold his love for his wife. He shared Brittany Mahomes’ picture in the Bikini with the Chiefs’ colors with heart-eyed emojis on his Instagram story. The 3x Super Bowl MVP always takes it to social media to show admiration for his loved ones. He posted on X, formerly Twitter, following Travis Kelce and Andy Reid’s contract extension announcement.