Patrick Mahomes explains why Travis-Taylor's whirlwind romance isn't a distraction for him or his teammates

Taylor Swift's presence in the stands has become a major spectacle at Kansas City Chiefs games since she began dating Travis Kelce, drawing huge fanfare whenever she turns up to support her man.

But some wonder - could Swift's high-wattage celebrity be a distraction to the players striving to focus on their game and performance?

While Travis Kelce clearly enjoys Taylor Swift cheering him on, her celebrity presence has raised a key question amongst Chiefs fans - could it prove distracting to Kelce's teammates as they try to stay focused?

Patrick Mahomes, in an interview with ESPN recently, answered this question. Here’s what the star quarterback said about Taylor Swift being a distraction for players:

According to Patrick Mahomes, Taylor Swift isn’t a distraction for players

Patrick Mahomes was recently interviewed by Jeff Darlington from ESPN. During the interview, the two talked about a lot of things on and off football, including Taylor Swift.

The star quarterback expressed how lucky he feels to have met Taylor Swift. Patrick also revealed his impression of the Blank Space hitmaker and said that she is a really good person.

The conversation became more interesting when Mahomes was asked about Swift being a distraction to the team. According to the star quarterback, she is definitely not a distraction.

Patrick dismissed concerns that Taylor could distract players, explaining the team stays focused on being their best daily:

“I think you understand why it’s not becoming a distraction or anything like that because everybody cares about being the best they can be every day."

According to Patrick Mahomes, every player wants to give their best on the field every game. Therefore, Taylor Swift doesn’t become a distraction; if anything, she becomes an encouragement factor.

Talking about the encouragement-factor, it’s already proven that Travis Kelce performs better with Taylor Swift in the stands. Therefore, if anything, her presence is motivating for the team.

Patrick Mahomes hints at visiting Taylor Swift’s concert in Europe

Travis Kelce’s recent visit to the Argentina stop of the Eras Tour has been the talk of the town for a while now. After Travis, we might get to see other NFL players attending her Eras Tour.

After talking about Taylor Swift not being a distraction factor for the Chiefs, Mahomes gave out hints that he may be attending her concert soon, during his upcoming visit to Europe.

“Maybe, like, I’m traveling to Europe to go to a concert or something,” Patrick Mahomes had, giving hints of his probable visit to Taylor’s concert in Europe.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour heads to Europe in May 2024, which Patrick Mahomes may be eyeing as an opportunity to catch her concert.