Patrick Mahomes' Father Charged With DWI Again: How Many Times Has He Been Arrested Before?

Patrick Mahomes' father, Pat Mahomes or Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested on Saturday on suspicion of driving while intoxicated.

The arrest came just a few days before his son and Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback set foot at the Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl 2024.

Why was Patrick Mahomes' father arrested, and what felony was he charged with?

Father of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was arrested in Texas last Saturday on the suspicion of driving while intoxicated. The felony that Patrick Mahomes Sr. is charged with, as per ESPN, is 'Driving While Intoxicated 3rd Or More'.

But the star quarterback's father didn't spend much time behind the bars as he was released on Sunday against the bond worth $10,000 from Smith County Jail.

'Driving While Intoxicated 3rd Or More' is a third felony charge. It carries a prison time of up to 10 years if he's convicted. But this isn't the first time he's been arrested.

How many times has Patrick Mahomes' father been arrested before?

The arrest on Saturday in Texas wasn't the first time that Patrick Mahomes Sr. had been arrested. Pat Mahomes was first charged with DWI in March 2021, for which he was arrested.

In September of the same year, he was arrested once again for the same charge for the second time.

In April 2018, his third charge came in, while his fourth charge for the same felony came in November of 2018.

In March 2019, Patrick Mahomes Sr. was arrested for drunk driving for the fifth time. But this time, he was jailed from March 15 to April 7, where he completed a sentence of 40 days.