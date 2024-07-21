Patrick Mahomes’ Father Excitedly Reacts to New Granddaughter’s Announcement Amid Continuing Legal Troubles

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to domestic violence

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to alcohol and drug addiction

Patrick Mahomes' father is excited to see his next grandson despite his DWI legal struggle, as the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback announced that he and his wife are expecting their third child together.

Patrick Mahomes Sr. will face a third hearing on drunk driving charges on February 3 before being indicted in Smith County, Texas, for his fourth alcohol-related violation after previous occurrences in 1994, 2016, and 2018.

So, if convicted on the fourth alcohol-related crime and the third linked to driving, he could face ten years in prison or a $10,000 fine. However, we have yet to learn the exact specifics of what transpired.

Patrick Mahomes’ father ‘can’t wait’ to meet his unborn granddaughter

Nonetheless, he received excellent news when Brittany and Patrick Jr. revealed their newest family member in a lovely video including their daughter, Sterling Skye, who raced towards the camera cradling a sonogram of her new brother.

Sterling then appeared again, along with her younger brother, Bronze, for the gender announcement, which was presented in the form of a tic-tac-toe game. Sterling, the contest winner, saw pink erupt all around her, indicating that the Mahomes were expecting another baby girl.

Despite the legal struggle, Patrick Mahomes Sr. had a pleasant reaction to the disclosure, stating, "Can't wait to see her! Pat Pat is so excited!"

When is the due date of the new Mahomes family's unborn baby?

'Baby Mahomes #3,' as Brittany Mahomes dubbed her, is slated to arrive in early 2025, about the same time that her quarterback husband hopes to become a four-time Super Bowl champion.

Mahomes will begin his season against the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday, September 5, at Arrowhead Stadium, in a repeat of their AFC Conference Championship game, which the Chiefs won 17-10.

Mahomes’ family has had many run-ins with police

As previously reported, Mahomes Sr. has a history of police encounters and was jailed in 2018 on a second DWI offense, according to jail records. He completed a 40-day sentence on weekends from February 2019 to February 2020.

While Mahomes Sr. struggled with alcohol and driving, his second son, Jackson Mahomes, became well-known for sexual assault claims. According to the Blast, the latter achieved a significant milestone in the abuse case just a month before his father's third DWI arrest.

Jackson faced three counts of aggravated sexual battery and one misdemeanor violence charge. However, in January, a court dropped the three felony counts against him, leaving him to face only the misdemeanor allegation.

The Johnson County District Attorney's Office first brought these accusations against him in 2023, when a lady named Aspen Vaughn accused him of nonconsensual activity.

Common Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

