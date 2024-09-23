Patrick Mahomes Gets Honest on Travis Kelce and Offense’s Challenges: ‘I’m Missing Opportunities Whenever They Are Out’

The Kansas City Chiefs secured another win by defeating the Atlanta Falcons 22-17 on Sunday Night Football, but their star quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, expressed frustration after another challenging game.

The defending Super Bowl champions are without key offensive players like Hollywood Brown and Isiah Pacheco, and their absence has been evident as the team struggles to dominate opponents.

After the first three games of the 2024/25 NFL season, the AFC West leaders have a combined winning margin of just 13 points. Mahomes acknowledged that the offense isn't performing at its best and took responsibility for the issues.

"We haven't played well in all three games," Mahomes said on September 22. "The fact that we've still won speaks to the team's character, our grit, and our experience in these situations.

"But speaking for the offense, and myself, I haven’t played very well. It’s not about stats; I feel like I’m missing opportunities and not delivering the ball where it needs to be.

"I need to focus on getting back to the fundamentals and putting our guys in the best positions. We have to execute at a higher level offensively and make teams drive down the field. I'm confident we'll face similar challenges against the Chargers next week."

Although Mahomes threw for 217 yards and two touchdowns at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, he also had one interception from 39 attempts, completing 26 of them (66%). While not his best, it wasn’t a poor performance either.

Advertisement

Travis Kelce, the team's tight end, hasn't made much of an impact in the first three games, despite playing a key role in the team's success since 2019. The 34-year-old, currently dating Taylor Swift, has only caught eight passes for 69 yards, with no touchdowns, and isn't Mahomes' go-to target, even with other offensive players injured.

This has left fans questioning if age is catching up with him, but Mahomes believes Kelce is just not in rhythm because opponents are focusing heavily on keeping him contained.

Mahomes added, "It’s crazy. The respect teams have for Travis is unbelievable, and it’s deserved. We're calling a lot of plays for him, but he’s often double or triple-teamed."

The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Atlanta Falcons in Week 3 of the NFL on Sunday Night Football at 7:20 PM CT. The Chiefs, favored by 3.5 points, look to improve their offensive efficiency after previous struggles in the red zone and on third downs. Key players to watch include Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce for the Chiefs, while the Falcons will rely on Bijan Robinson and Kirk Cousins. Both teams have weaknesses, especially in run defense and turnovers, making this a crucial game for both sides.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Patrick Mahomes Reveals How He Stays Connected With Wife Brittany Mahomes and Kids Despite Tight Schedule