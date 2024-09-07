‘Patrick Mahomes Gonna Use That Speed’: Fans Rub Salt On Bills Wound After Xavier Worthy’s Outstanding Performance For Chiefs

Xavier Worthy had a stellar debut for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 NFL season opener against the Baltimore Ravens, playing a key role in the team's 27-20 victory. The Chiefs had drafted Worthy 28th overall as their first-round pick, and he made history by becoming only the second player in NFL history to score both a rushing and receiving touchdown in his debut.

The Chiefs acquired Worthy through a strategic trade with the Buffalo Bills, who traded out of the first round, giving Kansas City the chance to draft the dynamic player. Known for his record-breaking 4.21-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, Worthy has already generated excitement among fans and analysts, earning comparisons to former Chiefs star Tyreek Hill.

However, Bills fans were frustrated with the deal, and many shared their displeasure.

Worthy’s first touchdown came on a 21-yard end-around, where he reached a top speed of 18.45 mph, while his second came on a 35-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, extending the Chiefs’ lead. Although he only had three touches for 68 yards, Worthy's presence on the field was pivotal, creating opportunities for other key players like Travis Kelce and Rashee Rice.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Xavier Worthy, their first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has signed his rookie contract. The fully guaranteed deal spans four years, worth $13.79 million, with an option for a fifth year.

Worthy, who set an NFL Scouting Combine record by running a 4.21-second 40-yard dash, was selected 28th overall after the Chiefs traded up four spots with the Buffalo Bills. During his standout college career at Texas, he recorded 197 receptions for 2,755 yards and 26 touchdowns.

Having won three of the last five Super Bowls, the Chiefs are counting on Worthy to add even more firepower to their offense, led by quarterback Patrick Mahomes. In his NFL debut against the Baltimore Ravens, Worthy demonstrated his playmaking skills, scoring two touchdowns on just three touches.

By securing Worthy, the Chiefs have locked in a promising young player who could become a key offensive weapon as they push for future championship success.

