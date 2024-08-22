Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious and Perfect Response to USA Flag Football Star Claiming to Be Better Than Him

Four years remain until the 2028 Olympics, and there is much debate over who will head up the United States team in the event on the prestigious platform.

Darrell Doucette, a current American flag football quarterback, recently gained notoriety for his audacious accusations against NFL player Patrick Mahomes.

Patrick Mahomes, who is preparing for his third consecutive title, answered with a gif meme of rapper '50 Cent' on his X (Twitter) account. The audio in the GIF reads, "I'm like, what'd he say [expletive] me for?"

Pat's post came after Darrell told TMZ that he could lead the flag football squad better than Patrick Mahomes. Darrell said, "At the end of the day, I feel like I'm better than Patrick Mahomes because of my IQ of the game."

Darrell Doucette, a US flag football quarterback, has gone viral in recent days because he is outraged that NFL players believe they are better at the sport than professional players like him. Quarterback Darrell's fury stems from the simple fact that original-flag football players, not NFL players, should be permitted to compete in the tournament.



He initially complained when NFL star Jalen Hurst lit up the Coliseum with a flaming football when the game was scheduled to be part of the Olympics, and now he has made the outrageous claim that he is a better player than Mahomes, a two-time NFL MVP, since his football IQ is greater.

Doucette began playing flag football in Xavier University's intramural league. He has now established himself as one of the sport's most well-known figures. After guiding the United States to a global victory in 2022, Doucette was awarded MVP at the 2023 Americas Continental Championship, as Team USA went 7-0.



However, when flag football was confirmed as a 2028 Olympic event, the public seemed to quickly start guessing which NFL players might represent the United States. Several NFL players, including Mahomes, former USC star and Chicago Bears rookie Caleb Williams, Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles, and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals, have shown interest in joining Team USA.

During an appearance on the Pardon My Take podcast in July, Patrick Mahomes voiced a desire to represent the United States in the tournament and indicated that he plans to play flag football in the Los Angeles Olympics. He said. "Isn't that sick? I really want to join the flag football team."

And why not? He has established himself as perhaps the finest quarterback of his generation. He had six Pro Bowl appearances, two First-Team All-Pro selections, two NFL MVP awards, and, as previously said, three Super Bowl championships.