Patrick Mahomes Has Hilarious Reply to if He Wants More Kids With Wife Brittany After Baby No. 3

Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs, is gearing up to welcome another addition to his growing family. He and his wife, Brittany Mahomes, who already share a daughter, Sterling, 3, and son, Patrick Bronze, 19 months, recently announced that they are expecting their third child.

However, during a Chiefs press conference on July 16, Mahomes made it clear that baby number three would be their last. “I'm done," he firmly stated. “I said three and I'm done.” Despite his decision to stop at three, the three-time Super Bowl winner expressed his gratitude for having his children at a young age.

Patrick Mahomes on more kids after the third baby

“It's awesome,” the 28-year-old said about fatherhood. “I always wanted to have kids young.” He emphasized the joy of expanding their family, acknowledging his wife's role in balancing family life and enjoying their time together.

“We're having our third kid now to join our family,” he added. “And Brittany does a great job of doing that and we still go out and enjoy our life and let our kids see these great things.”

Mahomes also highlighted the preciousness of family time, especially given his demanding football schedule. “Whenever I'm with my family, I want to enjoy those moments,” he shared.

The couple first broke the news of their latest pregnancy on Instagram on July 12. They posted a heartwarming video of their family dancing to Bruno Mars' “Count On Me” and posing with a sonogram. The video was captioned, “Round three. Here we come.”

Patrick Mahomes never wants to miss any of his children’s activity

In addition to siblings Sterling and Bronze, the new baby will join the family's beloved dogs, Steel and Silver. Brittany, who has often spoken about the transition from being a dog mom to a mom of two, shared that caring for her pets prepared her for motherhood.

“It helped a lot,” she told E! News in May. “I got Steel when I was in college, so just having that responsibility of having to take care of something at all times, I think helped with my kids and made me the caregiver that I am and made it a little bit easier to transition.”

The announcement of their third child has garnered excitement and congratulations from fans and celebrities alike, who are eager to see the Mahomes family grow. As they prepare for the arrival of their new baby, Patrick and Brittany Mahomes continue to cherish their family moments, balancing their roles as parents and public figures.

