Patrick Mahomes Hits Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Siuu’ Celebration After Scoring a Penalty Kick

In one of the most unexpected collaborations in the sports world, Patrick Mahomes, the Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback, met the teenage YouTuber IShowSpeed.

Mahomes has been attending a lot of events recently. He hosted the Mahmoes Foundation’s charity event, which his teammate Travis Kelce and his girlfriend Taylor Swift attended. He also accompanied his teammates to WWE Monday Night Raw. His interaction with Logan Paul brought him to Paul’s podcast show.

Mahomes’ Pull Off A SIUU!

Logan Paul invited Patrick Mahomes and IShowSpeed for the latest episode of his podcast show, Impaulsive. Darren Jason Watkins, popularly known as Speed, claimed he can complete a 40-yard dash in just 4.4 seconds. Mahomes agreed that the teenager might be faster than him.

The Super Bowl champion went head-to-head with Speed in a best-of-3 penalty shootout. He slotted one of those past Speed’s stretched hand and trolled the 19-year-old with an SIU celebration. The fun didn’t stop there, as Mahomes asked Speed, “That’s your Ronaldo, right?”

The YouTuber is a huge Cristiano Ronaldo fan. He was frustrated with the mocking and said, "Really?" in angst. Later in the show, he caught a throw from Patrick Mahomes with ease.

Patrick Mahomes’ First Interaction with Logan Paul and Speed

The 3-time Super Bowl MVP acted as a heel on Monday Night Raw this week. The crowd erupted when he was introduced as the Super Bowl Champion. He was with his Cheifs’ pals Creedy Humphrey and Trey Smith and had put on his personalized wrestling belt on the occasion.

In the middle of the show, he gave his three Super Bowl rings to Logan Paul, who intended to punch Jey Uso. Although things went wrong as Paul punched one of his companions, the wrestler made friends with the Chiefs’ QB. Mahomes and Paul also discussed Super Bowl LIX, Mike Tyson, and Jake Paul’s fight, along with other random stuff.